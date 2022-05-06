FAIRMONT — As the dust settles between Marion County’s two higher education institutions failed re-merger plans, the unresolved issue regarding space at a hangar at the Clarksburg airport still looms.
Fairmont State University’s board of governors met Thursday morning to hear reports about the end of the semester and held a nearly two hour executive session to discuss the situation at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center as well as discuss the university president’s contract.
When the board came out of the executive session, Chairman David Goldberg said the board made no decision about the president’s contract and would meet at a later date to come to a conclusion.
On the matter of the property conflict, however, Goldberg said the university will “work with Pierpont” regarding space the school’s aviation maintenance program uses at the Clarksburg hangar. In 2021 proposed merger talks that morphed into full separation talks, Fairmont State gave Pierpont $2.5 million for its share of the hangar and gave the community and technical college a deadline for when the property should be vacated, which is June 30, 2022.
Pierpont Community and Technical College and Fairmont State signed a memorandum of understanding last year agreeing to formally separate and divide up mutually owned property between the two institutions.
Pierpont was given until June 30, 2022 to vacate all its programs from Fairmont State property. The majority of programs that needed moving were located on the Locust Avenue campus.
The notable exception was the NAEC, which was handed over to Fairmont State but contained Pierpont’s aviation maintenance program — a program that would be very costly to relocate.
Pierpont is on track to relocate all other programs except aviation maintenance. Pierpont’s board of governors agreed to request an extension on the memorandum for the program located in the NAEC.
Fairmont State’s board voiced support for Pierpont and their efforts to move. Though Goldberg didn’t specify what the university’s support would amount to aside from an extension on the memorandum.
“We support Pierpont and we support their maintenance program. It’s a lifeblood for the industry at the airport and we’re going to work hand in glove with Pierpont to come up with a solution,” Goldberg said. “We’re going to give them the time they need to come up with a plan, but we also need full access to our full facility for the growth of our flight program, which is also important to the airport.”
Pierpont’s board recently assembled a committee that will work on a solution to the situation at the airport.
End-of-year stats
The board heard reports from several committees Thursday, including reports on enrollment declines, which are being felt around the state in four-year institutions.
Overall, the reports were that numbers are up from last year across the board, but still lower than pre-pandemic levels. The report from the financial committee said that net income for the university is improved, but trailing $500,000 behind expected numbers. The committee attributes that to a trending decline in enrollment that began prior to the pandemic.
Rusty Hutson, vice-chair of the board and head of the finance committee, said during the meeting that the board needs to keep a close eye on these trends. While the university is in good financial standing, downward trends are not sustainable.
“At our last finance meeting, we had a lot of candid discussions around enrollment and its impact on the financials of the university and we’re going to keep very close tabs on that,” Hutson said. “Even though we’re currently in a very good financial position, we don’t want to be sitting here this time next year seeing these declines but all our COVID [relief] money is gone.”
The university received a total of $10.8 million in COVID relief funds and is still sitting on around $5.8 million waiting for distribution as of March 31.
The board also approved the discontinuation of the university’s applied science degree in engineering technology, due to it being an antiquated degree replaced by newer pathways, and added a new degree for a bachelor of science in nursing to supplement other degrees offered in the field.
Tuition increases
The board voted to approve increases to tuition rates for all levels of enrollment. With inflation and lower enrollment rates, many institutions in the state are following suit.
Currently, in state tuition for an undergrad to attend Fairmont State is $8,210 base without room and board or a meal plan. This is getting an increase of $158 per semester.
Out of state costs are $17,840 base and are getting an increase of $343. Tuition for graduate programs and virtual courses will also be hiked. Room and board is receiving a four percent cost increase.
Despite these reports and the overall changes happening to the climate of higher education, Goldberg and the board remain optimistic for the future of Fairmont State.
“This is an uncertain time and we’re coming out of a pandemic with high school graduation rates that are down. We have to be proactive in these dynamics, we have to build on our strengths and continue to invest in facilities, faculty and programs of note,” Goldberg said. “We have great financial standing, great programs and national recognition. I think the future is good, but it’s a different day for academia.”
