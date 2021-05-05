FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State University campus has been closed to the community for over a year. Now they’re slowly opening things again.
University officials said as of May 5, community members are allowed to enter campus for limited activities.
“We’re trying to do a phased approach to reopening to community,” said Matt Swain, chief of police for Fairmont State.
Wednesday, community members could drop in the Falcon Center and take advantage of the food or conference room services. The university is also resuming its in-person campus tours to prospective students.
“What we really what to do is try to work towards having a full opening in the fall and having full face-to-face classes,” Swain said. “In order to get to that point we have to open up to the community and see how things work.”
The second phase of the reopening will be May 15 with the reintroduction of academic and athletic camps, limited to grades 9-12.
“We’re trying to keep the population to individuals that can adhere to COVID regulations,” Swain said. “Sometimes when we get smaller kids we struggle with them being able to express they may have symptoms.”
May 17, the Falcon Center gym will open to non-students again, then June 1 the full campus will open along with its recreation spaces. Community members will have the same access to the campus that was in place prior to the pandemic. However, state COVID-19 guidelines will still be enforced.
“They have excellent protocols in place and have everything they need to do it safely,” said Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department. “I’m absolutely confident they will continue to do so.”
This semester’s in-person graduation was the first step to having a full-blown in-person fall semester. The reopening announced Wednesday is the next phase, Swain said.
“We’ve acted in an abundance of caution throughout this entire pandemic and what we wanted to do was have in-person classes and get to graduation,” Swain said. “We successfully did that and now with some students gone, we have the opportunity to reintegrate the public.”
“We’re still seeing higher [case] numbers than what we would like to see,” White said. “While the decision to open the campus was made, I’m sure it was made with quite a lot of thought with the health and safety of everyone at the height of it.”
The Fairmont campus has felt empty without the community and the administration hoes this fills that gap.
“We are an institution within the community and we really want to be a community family,” Swain said. “That’s why we really wanted to work toward this.”
