FAIRMONT — Students at Fairmont State came together Wednesday to let their international students know they are welcomed here.
The luncheon dubbed “A Taste of Fairmont State” celebrated International Education Month and the university’s students who hail from 20 different countries..
Formerly known as “A Taste of the World,” “A Taste of Fairmont State” is sponsored by the university’s pffice for Educational Pathways for International Centers and Students, or EPICS. Previously, international students would bring a dish to the luncheon that was significant to them, but this year, any student was invited to bring a dish they believed was culturally significant.
“We are trying to bridge all cultures of Fairmont State University, because we do have a diverse student population. We have students that are from, of course the state of West Virginia but, we also have students from about 20 different countries,” EPICS Coordinator Sarah Sakaguchi said.
Some of the dishes included Hungarian nut rolls, chicken and dumplings, apple butter with homemade bread, Mexican hot chocolate and Australian fairy bread.
Sakaguchi said the goal of the luncheon is to share different cultures with international students who might not have tried Appalachian food or students from West Virginia who haven’t tried food from other cultures.
“We want to kind of give our students confidence. We also want our students to learn about the different cultures. I know that there are some students who have never experienced things outside of maybe their hometown or Fairmont, West Virginia. ... So, we want to make sure that we’re having cultural communication, cultural discussions and that we accept people of all cultures,” Sakaguchi said.
Sakaguchi brought her family recipe for apple butter and homemade bread to the luncheon and Katarina Curry, who serves as secretary of the International Student Organization, brought chicken and dumplings.
A sophomore from Logan County, West Virginia, Curry used to make chicken and dumplings with her grandmother when she was young and then with her dad, after her grandmother moved away.
Curry became involved with ISO partially because of the study abroad programs associated with the organization. After attending a meeting, she realized she wanted to get involved.
“I really like being able to represent different cultures. I love that everyone can show who they are and where they came from. I think it’s really nice that we’re creating events where people feel safe enough to do that,” Curry said.
Sakaguchi said they are planning several other programs in the spring semester, which she is looking forward to. Some of the plans in the works include a multilingual poetry slam and a rural culture festival.
For more information on FSU’s Office for Educational Pathways for International Centers and Students, visit their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.