FAIRMONT — As the first week of another school year at Fairmont State University winds down, President Michael Davis has himself learned a lot — and boasts big plans for collaboration and academic development in the semester to come.
On Thursday, Davis took to McAteer’s Restaurant in Fairmont for his weekly “Open Mike” event, during which community members are invited to chat with him and voice ideas, concerns, or anything in between.
Last month, Davis noted during an Open Mike event that he aims to develop a new strategic plan for Fairmont State this year. And, on Thursday, Davis said the planning process has become more concrete.
In September, Fairmont State will begin to share data with offices and departments on campus that hopes to help them identify their most pressing needs.
Then, in November and December, these groups will formalize big-picture goals about where they want to be “five, 10, 20 years from now,” Davis said.
Once these preparatory steps are completed, Fairmont State will use the spring semester to put pen to paper and formalize a plan for how to meet its goals from various sectors of the university.
“It’s not just a final outcome that will have four or five university-wide priorities,” Davis said. “It becomes a laundry list of things that will make people’s jobs easier.”
With specific needs identified, Fairmont State will be better positioned to solicit funding and grants, and to appropriately fund campus initiatives, he added.
Davis hopes the process, and the new school year at large, will offer the Fairmont State community an opportunity to bolster its spirit of cross-departmental collaboration.
“I think that one thing that happens on college campuses is people tend to find their people and stick with them,” he said. “Find ways to get out of your bubble, because I think that’s what creates a really vibrant campus.”
One way Davis and Fairmont State leadership have promoted academic exploration is by reviving the university’s minor programs in theatre and music.
While Davis said the groundwork for this decision preceded his presidency, he is excited for how it can support the arts on campus.
On many campuses today, administrators “only look at the job training aspect of college,” Davis said. “That part is important, but it’s also important for us to remember that we need well rounded students.”
With the closure of Alderson Broaddus University, Davis’s first semester as president has also meant supporting transfer students who had to make last-minute changes to their college plans.
Davis said he has worked closely with Fairmont State leadership to facilitate the transfer and orientation process for students coming from Alderson Broaddus University, namely through financial support and advising opportunities.
When Davis began his new role last month, he piloted the weekly Open Mike series to offer community members a direct line of communication to the president.
The events also serve to increase transparency and collaboration, Davis said at last month’s Open Mike.
Thursday marked the second time the event was held off campus, given Davis’s goal of hosting the event off campus once a month to reach community members beyond the university itself.
Restaurant owner Tim McAteer said Davis asked him directly to host the event and he gladly agreed.
“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “It’s a long time coming. We’re just renewing friendships.”
Dustin Merrill, digital content specialist for Fairmont State, has taken publicity photos for the university at every Open Mike event thus far. Doing so has helped him recognize “the accessibility we’ve all found in Dr. Davis,” he said.
“It’s really easy to just bump into him on campus and talk about anything,” Merrill said. “I don’t feel like we’ve always had that. Sometimes the leadership seems untouchable, but it’s leading by example.”
Alum Amie Fazalare, who serves as director of legacy engagement and academic success coordinator at Fairmont State, also attended the event.
Fazalare said she is excited to have “within our leadership somebody that is open to listen to everyone, from the students to community members to faculty and staff.”
“We’re excited for the future, and that somebody’s listening,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.