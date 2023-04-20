FAIRMONT — Wednesday afternoon marked the last of the candidate forums this week to introduce the community to the four finalists in running to become Fairmont State University’s next president.
Rocco Fucillo, Bill Phillips, Michael Davis and Rosemary Thomas were each given two hours to field questions from members of the campus community and surrounding Fairmont and Marion County community.
For a brief look at each of the candidates and their credentials, click here.
While no two forums were the same, the candidates were asked similar questions over the course of the week.
Changes in higher education
In some form, each of the candidates spoke about what they believe is changing in the field of higher education in the coming years. After the disruption brought by COVID-19, the fallout is still yet to be realized, but each candidate had their own take on what that may look like in the future.
“It’s no secret that since the COVID pandemic that hundreds of universities have closed. We have all kinds of public and private universities around us in our region, so it’s important for us to be nimble and strategic to differentiate ourselves from everyone else,” Fucillo said. “We have to run this and have the resources available to keep staff and faculty we have and invest in our students.”
“Education is no longer about graduating in four years and saying, ‘Thank you very much.’ ... We have to rechallenge our construct at Fairmont state” Phillips said. “We have to think about these students coming through as continuous learners. ... I fully believe that today the traditional understanding of how we think about the pedagogical journey of academia, I believe there is another journey that requires us to think very differently in order for our students to be prepared for the career they are going to have.”
“The president that’s hired next will be the most important president a university ever hires because of how much higher ed is going to change over the next five to 10 years,” Davis said. “At some point along the way we lost the debate that higher education is a public good many of the great presidents that are succeeding have come from non-traditional roles into the president seat. They need to be ready to have that debate in the public forum.”
“Many genies were let out of the bottle during COVID that cannot be let back in and that is the fact that all education does not take place fact-to-fact and longer,” Thomas said. “Fairmont State must be nimble, much be prepared and must be dedicated to allowing itself to expand into a place that means something for everyone.”
Student retention
A major piece of the changes coming to higher ed have to do with the retention of students while also reaching new students for enrollment. Candidates differed when discussing how to respond to a future shortage of students.
“It’s no secret these next two years are going to be challenging for higher education. There are too many universities and there are fewer people going to college,” Fucillo said. “It’s going to be very important to differentiate yourself and have the relationships to make you stronger and I believe I have the proper set of experiences, knowledge and relationships to make Fairmont State successful.”
“The days where [professionals] would work for one company or two companies or even in the same industry are changing. We have to ensure to think about how we position Fairmont State to support every Falcon that walks out that door,” Phillips said. “We need to make sure that when they fly, they know there’s an avenue to come back and be reeducated so that they are successful no matter what journey they choose.”
“One of the things we look at is what are the factors that determine whether or not students complete in four years, five years or more. One of the measures most universities use is called impact practices,” Davis said. “These are things like a faculty-led research project or community involvement. What we found was students who did fewer than three were less likely to stay at [James Madison University]. ... These opportunities that are connected to classroom activities but aren’t exclusively classroom activities are really important. If a student feels connected, they might not think about leaving at all.”
“It costs about 30 percent as much to retain a student as it does to recruit a new one, so that says keep the students that you have, keep them happy, keep them engaged and keep them safe,” Thomas said. “We know right now that there are many things distracting the students that are here. ... These have to be things that are part of our students success plan, these can’t be things we react to.”
The Fairmont State Board of Governors are scheduled to discuss the candidates at their meeting today at 9 a.m. in the Falcon Center, however it is unclear if a president will be named at that meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.