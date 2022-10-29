FAIRMONT — Since Mirta Martin’s forced exodus from the president’s seat at Fairmont State University, the school’s board of governors has been working to find a replacement.
Shortly after the board meeting announcing Martin’s early departure, the board quickly assembled a search committee comprised of individuals from both the university and surrounding community to vet candidates for the position.
Rusty Hutson, the board of governors chairman and member of the search committee, discussed the process and the qualities the board is looking for in Fairmont State’s next chief.
The search committee is comprised of 15 members, including students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.
The process
The process for a public institution’s search for a new president is laid out specifically in West Virginia law. The process usually takes some time, and involves a lot of specific procedures, most of which are carried out by a search firm.
Fairmont State’s search committee chose Buffkin/Baker, a Nashville, Tennessee-based firm that specializes in filling higher education leadership positions. Once selected, that concluded the first step in the search process, which was the announcement of the search.
The committee is currently in the planning stage, which will finalize the type of candidates the university is looking for. After that will be the steps of recruitment, evaluation, selection and appointment, according to the university’s webpage on the presidential search.
The committee and the board of governors hope to have a list of finalists by February 2023 and a new president by summer 2023.
Qualities of the next president
For Hutson and the university’s board, several qualities are top-of-mind as the search starts to take shape. Hutson spoke about the changing landscape of higher education and that the next president of Fairmont State has to have more than just higher education experience.
“I believe the world is changing to some degree and our board believes that. You have to be able to run these things more from a business perspective,” Hutson said. “You have to manage your dollars and cents, you have to put your dollars to work on the things that will get you the most benefit.”
Hutson said the board hopes to hone in on the university as an economic engine in the community and the region, but to do that, business sense is required.
An example he used is Marshall University and its president, Brad Smith, who has been quick with the changes affecting higher education, most of which have stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in public perception toward higher learning.
“The educational world is changing compared to how it was pre-COVID, we need to get someone who can read those tea leaves and figure out how we need to migrate into a new environment,” Hutson said. “I think Marshall is a prime example of that. Marshall went out and chose someone who’s not primarily from academia, but I think they hit the homerun of homeruns with Brad Smith.”
Current situation
Despite the challenges that Fairmont State faced during the pandemic, Hutson boasts a “good financial position” and good morale on campus with “enrollment looking great” as the next academic year approaches. However, the university keeps its enrollment numbers and budget private.
In the wake of uncertainty after Martin’s departure, the university was quick to slot university Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dianna Phillips into the seat as interim president.
Hutson commended Phillips for her work coming into a position.
“She’s done a fabulous job. She stepped in under extreme circumstances and that wasn’t easy,” Hutson said. “She stabilized the environment at Fairmont State. It’s been a great semester and everything has run smoothly. I can’t speak well enough about her.”
