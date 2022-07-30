BRIDGEPORT — Eight cadets from around the country came to West Virginia to take part in a rigorous training program to obtain their pilot’s license in just eight weeks.
Fairmont State University is one of 25 schools in the country to partner with the United State Air Force in its Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps to help fill the need for pilots in the U.S., both civilian and military.
Fairmont State won the bid to join the program, ranking the school among the likes of Purdue University and University of Nebraska, who also participate in the scholarship program.
Friday was the culmination of the program, held at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center in Bridgeport. The graduates are all rising seniors in high school, with aviation backgrounds ranging from recreational to none at all.
Three-hundred students were admitted to the program through the Air Force and were assigned a location to participate in the 8-week boot camp that ended with them earning their private pilot’s license.
“The Air Force pays it, it’s a $30,000 course, they come for about seven weeks, and they get certified as private pilots. It’s an intense course,” Fairmont State Director of Aviation Joel Kirk said. “We’re happy to do this. The kids that come through this, they are not normal kids, they’re really exemplary. They’re highly vetted and they’re future fighter pilots.”
The eight students who were assigned to Fairmont State came from as far away as Los Angeles and Phoenix, and as close as Pittsburgh.
But one cadet qualified was right in the backyard of Marion County. Connor Lane hails from Shinnston and he was one of the 300 high schoolers who qualified, and he ended up right near home at Fairmont State.
Lane plans to continue to pursue his aviation training after high school. He said he likes the idea of going to Fairmont State’s program, but still has a lot of options. Either way, he learned a lot from his eight-week stint of pilot training.
“When we first got here, we had one day to unpack then it was right into the classroom hitting the books,” Lane said. “There was no time down, it wasn’t fun and games it was head down learning how to be a pilot.”
Lane said he’s known for a while that he wanted to be a pilot and he had the grades for this opportunity, so the choice to apply was an easy one.
“I remember thinking, ‘Man, it’d be a pretty cool job looking out the window all day,’” Lane said. “There’s no better job that lets you look out a window all day than being a pilot. With the pilot shortage it’s a chance to make some money, but it’s not about the money, it’s about the experience.”
Both the Air Force and the domestic sectors of flying are experiencing shortages of pilots, Kirk said. The U.S. Air Force is investing huge sums of money into training programs like this one for young people.
Attending the graduation ceremony Friday was Ashley Blunt, program manager for the AFJROTC flight academy. She spoke about the impact this program will have on the Air Force.
“The hope with this is to continue to grow an interest in aviation in our youth but also feed this into a pipeline for them — an alternate path to wings to get them closer to rated slots in the Air Force,” Blunt said. “It’s like they do with athletics, target them young and build them up. You want to be a pilot when you grow up? Let’s get you there.”
