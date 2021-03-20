FAIRMONT — The literary and art journal published by Fairmont State University has garnered national attention as one of its submissions was chosen for a national award.
Published in Fairmont State's Kestrel, the short story entitled "The List," by Stanley Patrick Stocker, of Philadelphia, was named winner of PEN America's 2021 Robert J. Dau Short Story Prize for Emerging Writers.
The Dau Prize is supported by the family of the late Robert J. Dau, whose commitment to the literary arts has made him a fitting namesake for this career-launching prize.
Stocker, who is an attorney, said “The List” is his first published work.
Winning writers and the journals in which their work was originally published will be recognized at a ceremony on April 8. The Robert J. Dau Short Story Prize carries a $2,000 award and publication in an annual anthology titled Best Debut Short Stories.
“Every now and then, a character’s voice captures me right away,” said Suzanne Heagy, Kestrel's fiction editor.
Stocker’s story opens with a narrator talking to their sister prior to the conflict starts unfolding.
"A man has lost his only child to a tragic accident and might lose his wife and marriage in the grieving aftermath. The narrator, his sister, and his wife are fully realized characters who turn in a circle of directions after the child’s death, to literature, philosophy, mysticism, and physical estrangement and retreat. Each suffers in a particular way. More than that, the characters are self-contained and revealed, known and unfolding mysteries, who grieve apart but who remain connected. When the narrator and his wife eventually reunite, a baby has already been made," Heagy said.
She describes the story’s resolution as "surprising, magical, and well-earned.”
Kestrel is sponsored by the Department of Language and Literature in the College of Liberal Arts. The journal began as part of Fairmont State's celebration of its quasquicentennial in 1993.
