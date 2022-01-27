FAIRMONT — The plot of the Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community & Technical College separation continues to thicken.
Thursday morning, Fairmont State's board of governors met in a special session to discuss potentially re-merging with Pierpont. The vote was unanimously in favor of the proposal.
The moves a day after Pierpont's own board of governors voted to pursue re-merging with Fairmont State, becoming one organization.
"I think and have always thought that Fairmont State and Pierpont are naturally aligned," said the board's faculty representative, Gina Fantasia. "I think it would be to the benefit of the students at both institutions. I think we could, with a cohesive approach, grow the programs at both institutions."
The next step is to pursue legislation that would allow the two organizations to join together. This all comes not even a year after the failure of House Bill 2805, which was pushed by Fairmont State and rejected by Pierpont. Had the bill passed, it would have re-merged the institutions then.
However, what ensued was a clear plan to fully separate the two schools.
Now, it seems the two organizations' boards are on the same page.
"I've said for a long time that this region is very fortunate to have both institutions," said Board member Jon Dodds, who is a Fairmont State staff member. "Any way we can continue that path to keep both institutions growing and thriving, I'm all for."
Due to the complicated nature of the Pierpont, Fairmont State separation, legislation must be passed to officially merge the two organizations. No legislation on the topic is yet to be presented in open meetings in the capitol.
"As always, Fairmont State stands ready to do whatever is in the best interest of the students and the citizens of North Central West Virginia," said University President Mirta Martin. "We will continue to be a beacon for education as well as one of economic growth for the region."
This vote comes as a surprise to many. Over the last year, Pierpont has invested millions in retrofitting and expanding the Caperton Center in Clarksburg to accommodate its programs since Fairmont State took full and sole ownership of the Locust Avenue campus.
Pierpont has made major changes and acquisitions to accommodate their programs that were once located on the Fairmont campus, such as its multi-million-dollar property purchase in downtown Clarksburg to house its Vet Tech program
While the outcome of these votes is yet to be seen, the path forward is clear.
"We're kind of repeating history. [Pierpont and Fairmont State] were a unified organization then separated," said Board Chair David Goldberg. "It's been lingering years of duplicative resources, duplicative infrastructure... now we have an opportunity to move into 2022."
As part of an agreement between the two schools, the full and complete separation was supposed to be fully completed by July 1, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.