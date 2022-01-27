This story has been updated with clarity and more information.
FAIRMONT — The plot of the Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community & Technical College separation continues to thicken.
Thursday morning, Fairmont State’s board of governors met in a special session to discuss potentially “integrating” with Pierpont. The vote passed unanimously in favor of the proposal.
The move comes a day after Pierpont’s own board of governors voted to “move forward and explore a strategic partnership and look for potential opportunities” with Fairmont State.
“I think and have always thought that Fairmont State and Pierpont are naturally aligned,” said the Fairmont State board’s faculty representative, Gina Fantasia. “I think it would be to the benefit of the students at both institutions. I think we could, with a cohesive approach, grow the programs at both institutions.”
Not everyone agrees with Fantasia. W.Va. Sen. Bob Beach, D-13, has served on the state senate’s education committee and is familiar with the situation between Fairmont State and Pierpont.
According to Beach, both faculty representatives on Pierpont’s Board of Governors were “bullied behind closed doors” during the board’s executive session for speaking critically of seeking a partnership.
“Those two faculty members were then not allowed to return to their fellow faculty members to discuss things further, I think that’s totally out of line,” Beach said in a phone interview.
Beach said that Fairmont State is the side pushing for a merger, which is obvious in the direct language used by the university’s board chairman, David Goldberg.
“Many of us have been through mergers, acquisitions, integrations, affiliations, collaborations and whatever you want to do, and you’ve got to be nimble,” Goldberg said. “Academia, I think, more than ever, is being more nimble because the world has changed, and the pandemic has shown us that.”
It’s not hard to see why Fairmont State wants to be “nimble” with this merger. According to Fairmont State’s recent Moody’s rating, it showed the university has lost enrollment the last five years and is around $63.5 million in debt.
“Fairmont State wants the merger. Fairmont State is in a situation where they need student enrollment,” Beach said. “Dorms are only about 60% occupied; there’s a problem there... and Pierpont is doing a very good job of keeping students in seats and has an impressive job-placement rate.”
However, this week’s votes are far from an official merger.
The next step is to pursue legislation that would allow the two organizations to join together. This all comes not even a year after the failure of House Bill 2805, which was pushed by Fairmont State and rejected by Pierpont. Had the bill passed, it would have re-merged the institutions then.
What ensued after that bill’s failure was a clear memorandum of understanding signed by both institutions to fully separate the two schools.
After Thursday’s meeting, the path is muddied even more than it was in the wake of the institutions’ divorce.
The vote Fairmont State’s board took was “to enter into to the next phase of integration of Pierpont and Fairmont State into one organization” which doesn’t line up with the language used in Pierpont’s vote.
Due to the complicated nature of the Pierpont, Fairmont State separation, legislation must be passed to officially merge the two organizations.
No legislation on the topic is yet to be presented in open meetings in the capitol, however Beach says it will likely appear soon and he won’t be in favor of it.
“Pierpont just needs to be left alone,” Beach said. “This is not something [Pierpont’s previous] board of governors would’ve entertained, and this is not something the legislature wanted to entertain last year.”
Nevertheless, Fairmont State appears to be moving in the direction of pursuing integration.
“As always, Fairmont State stands ready to do whatever is in the best interest of the students and the citizens of North Central West Virginia,” University President Mirta Martin said. “We will continue to be a beacon for education as well as one of economic growth for the region.”
The fact Pierpont entertained a vote at all comes as a surprise to many. Over the last year, Pierpont has invested millions in retrofitting and expanding the Caperton Center in Clarksburg to accommodate its programs since Fairmont State took full and sole ownership of the Locust Avenue campus.
Pierpont has made major changes and acquisitions to accommodate their programs that were once located on the Fairmont campus, such as its multi-million-dollar property purchase in downtown Clarksburg to house its Vet Tech program
The outcome of these votes is yet to be seen, and the path forward is still unsure for both organizations.
“We’re kind of repeating history. [Pierpont and Fairmont State] were a unified organization then separated,” said Goldberg. “It’s been lingering years of duplicative resources, duplicative infrastructure... now we have an opportunity to move into 2022.”
As part of an agreement between the two schools, the full and complete separation was supposed to be fully completed by July 1, 2022, how these votes will affect the previously signed memorandum is unclear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.