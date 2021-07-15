FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University recently took a symbolic step in moving forward with the final split with Pierpont Community & Technical College.
After a state bill aimed at reunifying Fairmont State and Pierpont failed in this year’s legislature, the two institutions agreed to remain independent from each other. As part of the agreement, Fairmont asked Pierpont to vacate any space the college uses on its Locust Avenue campus.
Pierpont has until June 30, 2022 to fully be off of Fairmont State’s campus, based on the agreement that was hammered out after the bill failed. However, Pierpont’s Vet Tech, Culinary and Early Childhood Development programs will remain on Locust Avenue while new quarters for those programs are being renovated.
At both their Bryant Street and Squibb-Wilson Boulevard entrances, Fairmont State removed the facings of the signs that advertised a joint campus, half the sign formerly showed Fairmont State’s logo, the other side showed Pierpont’s. Now, all that remains on the signs is an outdated version of the university’s logo etched into the concrete block.
Pierpont has plans for each of its programs marooned at the Locust Avenue campus. Its recent $2 million investment in a property in downtown Clarksburg for its Veterinary Technology program shows the college is moving out sooner rather than later.
“Since our separation from Fairmont State University and determining the future of our programs that were housed at Fairmont... this particular program needed a home,” said Pierpont CTC Interim President Anthony Hancock at the deed signing event for the building in Clarksburg.
Following the negotiations between the two organizations, Fairmont State President Mirta Martin released a statement saying the university will “continue to work with Pierpont... to meet the needs of students.”
“Fairmont State University believes in all models of education and we further believe that the entire state benefits when Fairmont State and Pierpont Community & Technical College are both strong, stable institutions,” said Martin in her statement.
At the moment, the university has no plans to replace the signs and will just perform basic maintenance on the existing signs.
