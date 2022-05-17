FAIRMONT — Fairmont State President Mirta M. Martin announced she will not be seeking a contract renewal and will step down from the post in December.
The Fairmont State Board of Governors received an email Tuesday afternoon from Martin saying she will continue carrying out her duties until December 28, 2022.
The email was confirmed by BOG Chair David Goldberg who said this was the first the board had heard of Martin stepping down even after the board held brief conversations about her contract at its last meeting earlier this month.
“The board received an email from Dr. Martin this afternoon... that she will not be seeking an extension to her current contract,” Goldberg said in a phone interview. “She just gave us notice today. Prior to today, she had not told [the board] if it was her inclination or not her inclination to seek a renewal.”
Rumors surrounding the reason for Martin’s decision have swarmed, but neither Martin nor Goldberg acknowledged their validity. The Fairmont State Student Government Association sent an email to the student body calling for a rally of students to attend Wednesday’s BOG meeting which was initially planned to discuss Martin’s contract.
In the email, the SGA asserts that Martin, “has extended her resignation due to a lack of support from the board.”
Marin denied this and clarified that this is not a resignation, she’s simply not seeking to extend her current contract and will continue her duties through the end of the year.
“There is no reason other than I chose not to extend my contract because my family and I have discussed it and I have achieved what I came here to do,” Martin said in a phone interview. “I’m not stepping down, I’ve just chosen not to request to have my contract extended. This was something I began to consider with my family over Christmas break.”
Fairmont State’s SGA was contacted but did not make a comment before press time.
Martin has been an asset to Fairmont State since she was hired in 2018. She has been credited with improving the university’s financial status, which was in dire straits when she came aboard.
Though she’s not been without her controversies. Martin has been blamed for the discontinuation of a series of the university’s arts degrees and programs, including music and theatre, a move the university has claimed saved nearly a million dollars a semester.
Martin was also thrown into the spotlight last spring when her name appeared as a finalist in a presidential search for Colorado Mesa University — a tremor that resulted in her committing to Fairmont State for the rest of her contract.
Fairmont State’s Board of Governors plans to still hold its meeting May 18 at 4:30 p.m.
