FAIRMONT — According to records at the Marion County Magistrate Court, a Fairmont State professor has been charged with 28 counts of sex crimes, some of which involved juveniles.
Professor John O’Connor was arrested this week.
However, court officials have not released to criminal complaint even in redacted form due to a new state law that went into effect in June.
The new law prevents releasing to the public any information involving cases in which sexually-related charges include minors. However, law enforcement, court officials and family members can obtain the criminal complaint, according to a court official.
