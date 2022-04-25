FAIRMONT — The American Society of Civil Engineers recently honored a Fairmont State University assistant professor of civil engineering technology with one of its Outstanding Civil Engineer Advocate of the Year awards.
Tabitha Lafferre was recognized for her service as a committee co-chair for the 2020 West Virginia Infrastructure Report Card, which was part of a special topics course she taught in the spring of 2020 at Fairmont State.
Under Lafferre's direction, students worked with various agencies to conduct research necessary to rate West Virginia’s infrastructure involving roads, bridges, dams, drinking water and waste water. Each category was evaluated based on capacity, condition, funding, future need, operation and maintenance, public safety, resilience and innovation.
Lafferre received the award at ASCE's Annual Legislative Fly-in on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Outstanding Civil Engineer Advocate of the Year Awards was also presented to ASCE's Puerto Rico section for their noteworthy advocacy efforts. In addition to Lafferre, the WV Report Card committee co-chairs also include Dave Meadows and Rodney Holbert.
“It’s just great to be recognized with such amazing and established professional engineers like Dave Meadows and Rodney Holbert,” Lafferre said. “It’s really an honor to be included in an award with them.”
Since the release of the state’s inaugural report card in 2020, the committee co-chairs have continued their advocacy work to improve infrastructure within the state.
“The award was based on all of the outreach and advocacy the West Virginia Infrastructure Report Card committee did with respect to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that recently passed the House and the Senate,” Lafferre said.
Lafferre said the committee spent a large portion of last summer engaging with West Virginia U.S. Senators and Representatives to ensure the state would receive funding to improve its infrastructure through the IIJA Bill.
“We’ve heard nothing but great things about the Fairmont State students’ contributions to the report and how hard they’ve worked,” Lafferre said.
State infrastructure report cards have been released since the 1980s. Although few states have involved engineering students in the process, and West Virginia is the first to draft the report as the collective efforts of students enrolled in a college course.
“I’m so proud of Tabitha, and this recognition of her by the American Society of Civil Engineers speaks volumes about the kind of education we provide, and the extraordinary teacher-mentors who teach here,” University President Mirta M. Martin said. “This honor is a result of Tabitha’s special topics course – a course designed with a hands-on, experiential learning focus. These students’ work not only provides an important ‘check-up’ on our state’s infrastructure, but it also gives our students invaluable real-world experience that will help them upon graduation.”
Fairmont State students are currently drafting chapters of the next report card, targeted for release in 2025.
