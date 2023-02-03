FAIRMONT — While their peers were in class or studying, Zach Taylor and Cameron Pyle were sitting in the state capitol building.
Fairmont State university’s Student Government Association held its annual Day at the Legislature last week, where 30 students got the chance to travel to Charleston, meet lawmakers and learn firsthand about the legislative process.
Taylor serves as the president of SGA and is in Fairmont State’s master’s degree program for national security and intelligence. Pyle serves as SGA’s secretary and is a senior completing bachelor’s degrees in political science, national security intelligence and criminal justice.
Both have careers in the public sector in mind and the opportunity to visit the capitol, meet the delegates and study the way a bill becomes law is an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.
“The best thing I got out of the trip was the networking aspect,” Pyle said. “I’m a native to Fairmont and I’ve lived here my whole life, so getting the chance to go to [Charleston] and to meet my representatives was really awesome.”
Pyle said the peak of her experiences was meeting her representative Mike DeVault, R-74, who gave her and her friend a personal tour of the capitol building.
On top of that, he gave Pyle information about how to earn some form of work experience in the capitol, something she’s had her eyes on since starting college.
For Taylor, the experiences that stuck out to him were much the same. He left the trip with a stack of business cards and budding connections he hopes will go a long way.
“We’re all voters and I really enjoyed the civic aspect of it. This really is our civic duty,” Taylor said. “Sharing our perspectives on the laws they’re making is an important part of the process and getting to do that face-to-face was exciting.”
The law on the minds of most of the students on this trip was Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, which would allow individuals with concealed carry permits to carry firearms on public college campuses.
Both Taylor and Pyle didn’t give their personal opinions on the bill but did say that speaking with the lawmakers for and against the bill shed some light on aspects of the legislation neither of them had considered.
There were meetings between lawmakers and Fairmont State administrators, but one faculty member, Vice-President of Student Success Ken Fettig said that the goal of the trip was purely educational.
“This was mostly an education opportunity for our students to build and maintain relationships with our legislators,” Fettig said. “There are a lot of bills that will have an impact on higher education, but this was more so to be accountable to our state and our legislators.”
Toward the end of the visit, Marion County’s three delegates — Devault, Joey Garcia, D-76, and Phil Mallow, R-75 — presented visiting students and faculty a legislative resolution which recognized the important role Fairmont State plays in North Central West Virginia.
While the relationships and experiences were nice, Taylor and Pyle both agreed that as officers in SGA, the trip showed them all the rules and proceedings they follow are just like what’s done in the capitol each year.
“We really got to see what we do in SGA but at a higher level,” Taylor said. “We pass proclamations and resolutions, and we try to represent students as best we can and that’s really what [our representatives] do for the whole state.”
Pyle agreed.
“We actually got to see the individuals we voted for fighting for the same things we advocate for on a smaller scale,” Pyle said. “It really showed me that even things at a smaller level like a university can make a big difference eventually.”
