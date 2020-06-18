Fairmont State to discontinue music and theatre degrees

FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University’s Board of Governors voted in an open session Thursday morning to discontinue music and theatre degree programs at the school.
After receiving multiple letters and emails regarding the May 21 vote to discontinue the majors at the university, the board took up the issue again. Dixie Yann, chair of the board of governors, read a statement prior to the vote, explaining that the programs had not been through a required review for several years.
“For many years, the theatre and music academic programs have not been sustainable, according to the Higher Education Policy Commission guidelines, but the programs were allowed to continue, despite declining numbers and increased costs to the institution,” Yann said. “Although we’re required to engage in a program review every five years, this process was not followed, resulting in theatre and music not being reviewed for a lengthy amount of time.”
The board voted to discontinue the programs with a one-year teach-out option for students who are already enrolled in the programs. However, the board also voted to continue supporting non-academic theatre and arts programs, including the Academy for the Arts, marching band and choir.
“Recent program reviews prepared by the faculty and academic administrators reveal that due to repeated years of decline in enrollment and graduation rates, both programs were well below expected guidelines and were not operating within budget,” Yann said. “Yet, because this board recognizes the need for an art-based presence on campus and in our community, before taking action, we had asked the administration to create options to retain such a presence.”
The original decision in May was met with opposition from faculty and various members of the Marion County community. A community group called Falcons for the Arts emerged to try and convince the board to change its decision. Its members filed a Freedom of Information Act request to try and obtain documents about the May process, and filed for an injunction with the Marion County Circuit Court to have the decision slowed or halted.
“We’re disappointed obviously in their decision,” said Celi Oliveto, a member of Falcons for the Arts. “We were hoping there would be some kind of plan put forward, maybe an announcement of a committee that would give us more transparency into what their actual plans for these programs in the community were.”
Several other members of the board of governors defended their vote on the subject, prior to making the final vote. Wendy Adkins, a board of governors member on the Academic Affairs Committee, said she felt bound by the guidance of the Higher Education Policy Commission to vote to discontinue the programs.
“Over a period of at least five meetings, we discussed the potential discontinuation of the music and theatre department at length,” Adkins said. “You look at the past patterns of enrollment, you look at the past patterns of graduates, and then we as board members, along with input from faculty and the public determine the ability for the program to continue to attract prospective students, and to continue to maintain a viable and cost-effective program.”
David Goldberg, a member of the board of governors, also said he voted to discontinue the academic programs after being assured that the community programs would be able to continue on.
“I’m a dad of theatre girls,” Goldberg said. “It was a hard decision for me to look at it but Wendy said it very well. The community programs, the marching band, the choir, the ability to offer students on campus an outlet for the arts were told to us and shown to us that could continue if the academic part were to be eliminated.”
Oliveto said she believes the board members did not take into consideration that many community entertainment programs and events are made possible through the work of people who have been through academic theatre and music programs, because there is more to a production than the show itself.
“It seems like what the board’s point is that they’re still giving us the community theatre and music programs, but it doesn’t seem like the board took our comments. Our main point is that these community programs could not exist in the format they have now with the absence of the programs,” Oliveto said. “They said how much they enjoyed them and how meaningful these experiences were, but I didn’t hear that the board understood that these enjoyable experiences were made possible by the academic programs they have decided to eliminate.”
Yann said the board members had been listening to the comments of the community, including those that were critical of the board’s process of discontinuing the programs.
“Over the last few weeks, the members of the board of governors and I have been engaged in reviewing the comments and other statements from the community regarding the board’s May 21, 2020 decision to discontinue theatre and music academic programs,” Yann said. “The comments and concerns expressed have made clear that Fairmont State’s commitment to the community theatre and choir programs and the Academy of Arts is an integral part of our community. Unfortunately, the comments also reveal that there is confusion regarding the lengthy process in which the board engaged to assess the theater and music academic programs.
“The board has become aware of technical issues which existed during the April 27 Academic Affairs Committee meeting, and the May 21 board meeting. These technical issues may have caused confusion in the board’s process.”
Budd Sapp, faculty representative on the board of governors, was the only “no” vote on the motion to discontinue the programs, and said the faculty members who were meant to send in a program review were not notified of the due date.
“Even though focused reviews are codified by the Higher Education Policy Commission, those of us on campus had never heard of a focused review,” Sapp said. “We were kind of shocked and didn’t understand what a focused review was.”
Sapp argued further that Fairmont State administrators should have notified faculty members of the theatre and music departments of the review, so they would have had ample time to complete it.
“It’s the institution’s responsibility to inform those individuals related to the program that their program is up for review every five years,” Sapp said. “It’s not the program’s fault that they didn’t submit a program review if they weren’t informed that their five years were up.”
Following the vote, Yann said she was touched by all the support shown for the university’s theatre and arts programs and all of its productions. She said the university will not give up on the arts.
“We all received so much interest, concern, passion and love for these programs that was amazing and from everywhere,” she said. “I want to assure everyone that this board and this university, in conjunction with all of our friends and vocal organizations that love the arts working together, we won’t give up on the arts.”
