FAIRMONT — “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is bringing to the stage a mix of experienced and not so experienced actors.
The musical, based on the tale of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis, is the Fairmont State University Town and Gown Players’ new production and will feature the largest cast to date, with 58 members. Producer Leigh Anne Riley and Director Troy Snyder agree that the cast is made up of a variety of ages and experience levels.
“The cast is fantastic — we’ve got a combination of brand new faces in the community and varied ages of community adults who are coming from Marion, Harrison, Monongalia, Taylor and Preston counties. So, we’ve got the North Central West Virginia region represented with our cast. We have a combination of people that have never done any theatre with us before, some who have been doing theatre for a very, very long time and some that did theatre with us a long time ago and this is their first show back,” Snyder said.
Scott Moore is one actor that will admit he is not as experienced as some of his fellow cohorts, but he’s enjoyed getting to work with so many talented individuals. Moore, a Fairmont veterinarian by day, plays Jacob, Joseph’s father of 12 boys.
“I was never in theatre when I was younger, but I’ve always enjoyed live theatre. A few years ago, I decided to start working with the Town and Gown Players and I’ve had so much fun. I’ve learned so much. It’s just a fun and neat experience and I get to be on stage with all of the people who are just insanely talented. I get to learn from the group,” Moore said.
Riley also said that there are several children who are cast members. Some are elementary or middle school age and this is their very first show, she said. Moore’s two daughters — Eva, 11 years old and Hallie, nine years old — are two cast members. Moore said he might be the oldest cast member and Hallie the youngest. He said he loves being able to be on stage with his daughters and his niece.
This musical, specifically, is also a full-circle production for Director Troy Snyder. The second play and the first musical he ever directed was “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Actor’s Guild of Parkersburg, around 30 years ago. The cast consisted of between 20 and 25 members, which Snyder thought was huge at the time.
Snyder said throughout his 30 years he’s learned “a couple things.”
“I just let the cast find their own best performance and not try to go into the project as focused on what it will look like when I’m done. ... [My favorite part] is when you have a group of people who don’t know each other, don’t know the show and don’t know how it’s going to turn out come together. Throughout the rehearsal process, you grow and they grow — you see them become more confident and the show starts to become what it’s going to be,” Snyder said.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Coat” will be staged in Wallman Hall Theatre at Fairmont State University on June 16- 18 and June 21- 25. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. Purchasing tickets online is the easiest and best way, Riley said.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office, but they must be in person and only cash and checks are accepted. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for children ages five through 18. To purchase online tickets, visit their website.
