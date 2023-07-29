BRIDGEPORT — After weeks of preparation, eight cadets from across the United States celebrated their graduation from Fairmont State University’s U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps program on Friday afternoon.
Braving the summer heat in pale green jumpsuits, the new alums sat patiently in an airport hangar at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center, surrounded by family, friends, and, of course, planes.
The graduating class consisted of eight high school and college students who arrived at Fairmont State’s campus in early June, and have spent the summer undergoing flight training.
The graduation was packed with speeches and awards — including a welcome from Sandra Coleman, program coordinator at Fairmont State’s Aviation Center of Excellence and an invocation from Rev. Sarita Robinson — several Fairmont State flight students received scholarships presented by retired Chief Warrant Officer Jeremy T. Griffin, ACE assistant chief pilot.
Retired Col. David W. Bussel, director deputy commander at the United States Marine Corps Naval Safety Center, delivered the event’s keynote speech, which delineated 10 important steps to effective servant leadership.
“If you want to effectively serve our nation as a service leader, every morning stand up,” Bussel said. “But know what you’re standing on — Stand on your character. Stand up and commit to what is right.”
Bustle went on to emphasize the importance of relying on mentors, supporting peers, and making decisive and virtuous decisions — all steps in a larger plan for how to best serve others.
“Ask yourself, ‘What can I do today to take a step forward toward success?’ and ‘What are [my] challenges and obstacles to achieving [my] goals?’” he said.
Bussel made clear that serving in the military does not come without moments of deep difficulty. While serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom, one of Bustle’s best friends was killed in action.
Despite this hardship, Bustle emphasized that serving his country has been worthwhile.
“The funny thing about the military and war is you experience some of the ultimate highs and lows of your life, and they can all be on the same day,” he said.
After Bussel’s keynote speech, retired Lt. Col. Joel Kirk, ACE director and chief instructor, gave awards to members of the graduating class who exhibited noteworthy skills and commitment.
For the first time in the program’s history, two cadets received its distinguished graduate award, given to the member of the graduating class “who scored the highest average across all syllabus events,” and “who was exemplary in every aspect of character, aptitude, and training,” Kirk said.
This year, Gavin “Rodeo” Brodene, AFJROTC, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Conor “Dipstick” Griffin, AFJROTC, of Bradford Woods, Pa. were named distinguished graduates.
The program also awarded an additional prize to the cadet determined by their peers as representing “the highest caliber of all leadership traits that we hold” — the 2023 AFJROTC/Fairmont State Flight Academy ACE Award. This year, it was awarded to Oliver “Speedy” Gonzalez, ROTC, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
After the awards, cadets received plaques commemorating their accomplishment and graduation from the program.
The following cadets were celebrated on Friday: Davis “Flipper” Breci, AFJROTC, of Greenville, S.C.; Gavin “Rodeo” Brodene, AFJROTC, of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; Colton “Nacro” Byrd, USAFA, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Oliver “Speedy” Gonzalez, ROTC, of Las Vegas, NV; Conor “Dipstick” Griffin, AFJROTC, of Bradford Woods, P.a.; Logan “Chocks” Kimball, AFJROTC, of Helotes, TX; Rushil “Swampy” Sivaiah, AFJROTC, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Dane “Polly” Strong, AFJROTC, of Phoenix, Ariz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.