FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University has extended its fall 2022 application deadline, which will allow prospective students to be admitted to the university through Friday.
The university’s online application closed Aug. 4, prior to the first day of classes on Aug. 8. However, prospective students may apply in-person with on-the-spot admission.
“In order to best serve our region and surrounding communities, the University has extended our Fall 2022 application to continue providing educational opportunities to all who seek them at Fairmont State University,” University Assistant Vice President of Student Life and Enrollment Alicia Kalka said in a press release. “Whether you are a first-time freshman, or an adult learner interested in finishing your degree, Fairmont State University is committed to your success throughout your college journey.”
Students admitted to the university will be paired with an admissions counselor and academic advisor to ensure a smooth transition from applicant to student. Upon application, students will have the opportunity to explore various resources available on campus to ensure success.
“We are thrilled to be back on campus for the fall semester, and we are hopeful the extension of the application deadline will allow for us to continue to welcome our newest Falcons to campus throughout the first week of classes,” University Vice President of Student Success Ken Fettig said.
Students who want to complete an application prior to visiting campus may download and print a copy by visiting fairmontstate.edu/applicationdownload.
For more information, contact the Fairmont State University Office of Admissions at Admissions@fairmontstate.edu or 304-367-4855.
