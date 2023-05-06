FAIRMONT — West Virginia has 15 newly-trained law enforcement officers ready to hit the streets to protect and serve.
The cadets — now graduates of Fairmont State University’s Police Academy — are the first class of law enforcement officers to graduate without having to travel to the state police academy in Charleston.
They are also the first class of the local university’s to graduate from its new program.
Deputy Director Jack Clayton gave the keynote address. West Virginia University Police Officer James Gmiter served as the class spokesperson. Program Director Jeffrey McCormick gave an introduction and presented awards to two cadets — Brooke County Sheriff’s Office Officer Caleb Minger and Beckley Police Department Officer Trevor Kinne. Minger received the Academic Excellence Award and “Top Gun” award for the highest firearms qualifications score. Kinne received the Fitness Champion award.
Clayton has been working in law enforcement since 1970 and served as Fairmont State University’s Chief of Police from 2011 until 2018. He told cadets to prepare for any situation and consider what you would do if certain scenarios occurred before they happen. He also told cadets to get to know your community.
“As you go about your duties, get to know the folks who work and live in your communities. Talk to as many people as you can,” Clayton said.
Rev. Stephen Engle gave an invocation and benediction and Assistant Director John Schultz presented certificates to the graduates.
“Now God, watch over these newly-trained officers. Protect them from danger and evil. Be with them as they navigate new scenes, hard calls and, most importantly, bring them home safely to those who love them,” Engle said during the benediction.
Throughout the 16 weeks, cadets received around 1,300 hours of training and lectures in various areas of police work including patrol, traffic stops, criminal law, firearms, use of force, emergency vehicle operations, and report writing, among other topics. They also were exposed to modern day police training topics such as trauma awareness, interacting with community members with mental health conditions, autism and de-escalation tactics.
Gmiter said the program has prepared them for the challenges that lie ahead.
“We have learned to handle firearms, communicate effectively to serve and protect our communities and, finally, how to do our jobs in the best of our abilities,” Gmiter said.
Cadets came from agencies around the state including Morgantown, Berkeley County, Charles Town, Beckley, Kingwood, Brooke County, Wellsburg and Marlinton.
Officer Shane Bourne of the Morgantown Police Department said the program was challenging and kept them in top physical shape. Along with lectures, they went though physical training every Friday and Monday and woke up at 4:30 a.m. Fridays consisted of a memorial workout, which was the hardest workout and honored members of the police force who passed away. Throughout the week, they were able to pick activities and were encouraged to continue them throughout their career such as boxing.
He said he was excited to be graduating.
“I’m excited to start hopefully a long line of policing. I look forward to spending 20-plus years with the Morgantown City Police Department. I’m excited, my wife’s excited, I know all the other cadets are excited. This place will be a memory for sure and something that I’ll never forget. But, I look forward to the next chapter,” Bourne said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.