FAIRMONT — Graduates at Fairmont State University’s commencement on Saturday share a unique place in history in that they completed their studies during a worldwide pandemic that devastated hundreds of thousands of lives.
The resiliency of these students was a common theme during the graduation ceremony, and was mentioned by President Mirta Martin, Board of Governors Chairman David Goldberg and West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey.
The fall commencement ceremonies were held at the Feaster Center on campus. The well-wishers were plentiful, but far fewer than would normally be seen at a college graduation. The students themselves were seated in folding chairs spaced several feet apart, nothing like graduation ceremonies of years past.
Students from all five colleges at the university celebrated their commencement — the university’s 152nd — throughout the day. Fairmont State’s five colleges are Liberal Arts, Business & Aviation, Nursing, Science & Technology, and Education, Health & Human Performance.
“[We are] celebrating the extraordinary accomplishments of these graduates, making them more special because of this extraordinary period of history,” Martin said.
“The past two years have tested each of you in ways none of us could have ever imagined,” Martin said. “You have adapted to shifting circumstances, sometimes daily. You acquired new skills, you learned resiliency, and learned how to lean on your innate tenacity.”
Martin extolled the students’ ability not only to persist in their studies, but also to figure out new ways to participate in classes.
“You never skipped a beat, even when it meant adapting to new methods of learning,” Martin said. “Think about that. You not only expanded your knowledge of your area of study, but you learned new ways to learn. And even though COVID separated you and your classmates often in ways that you never experienced before, somehow that shared experience brought each of you closer together.”
Martin said this experience will help them later as they enter the workforce.
“These are not only traits that employers seek in their employees, but they are also qualities that will help you each and every day of your lives,” Martin said. “When you leave our cozy campus on this hilltop, you’ll not only take away with you your diploma, but you’ll also carry these values and these skills everywhere you go.”
Keynote speaker McCuskey urged graduates to become leaders once they leave the comfort of the college campus.
“No one knows who you should be,” McCuskey said. “To be a leader, you must lead yourself. You must stand up for who and what you are. Purpose and passion, to me, are the key. If you can marry purpose and passion, I think you will be successful.”
He said passion is the key to finding one’s purpose “that will cause you to persevere through hardship. Passion is the shield.”
“Remain true to your values, live your life with passion strong enough to be undeterred by fears and setbacks,” McCuskey said.
McCuskey challenged students to think critically about using the skill of negotiation to solve life’s problems.
“Don’t always agree with [other people], because remember, the answer to life’s great problems are always found in argument, and almost never found in agreement,” McCuskey said. “We must all learn to create a world where we can respect and love and interact with people who [have different viewpoints] than we do.”
A well-known advocate for trying to make West Virginia an attractive place for families to move to, McCuskey told graduates they were setting an example of the Mountain State.
“We know that you will use what you have learned here to make our state and its people healthier, more prosperous, more educated, and more likely to follow in each of your footsteps,” McCuskey said. “Be a leader of your own life.”
In closing, Martin reminded graduates that the completion of a college education marks the beginning of a new life.
“You are now and will be forevermore a cherished member of the Falcon family,” Martin said. “Now, go out and make a difference in the world.”
