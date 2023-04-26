FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University’s first Army National Guard Signing Day recognized three students who will pursue higher education and the military.
Students and faculty gathered Tuesday in the university’s Turley Student Services Center to celebrate students who signed certificates signifying their dedication to the Army National Guard. While the signing ceremony only featured Army National Guard students, other military branches will be able to participate in the future.
“From the National Guard standpoint, we definitely want our soldiers to be educated. So we always encourage them to use their college benefits, which include 100% tuition, up to $9,000 states and $4,000 federal, every academic year,” West Virginia Army National Guard Recruiter Kyle Stevens said.
Makaiya Nossek, a Fairmont State University freshman and graduate of Lincoln High; Westin Heldreth, a Fairmont State University freshman and graduate of Lincoln High and Fairmont State University sophomore Thomas Furgason.
Heldreth is an information systems management student and received his secret clearance with the National Guard. He will join the military as a heavy equipment operator. He also received a $20,000 signing bonus.
Furgason has served in the ROTC program at Fairmont State University for a few years. When he graduates, he’ll become a second lieutenant in the Army, Army Reserves or National Guard, depending on his ranking and what he wants to do. After receiving a degree in engineering, he plans on serving in active duty.
Nossek plans to attend medical school after finishing undergrad. She also plans to serve as a health care specialist for the National Guard. Her college is 100% paid for and she will receive $1,000 monthly. She said she was excited to be able to sign today and is looking forward to attending basic training.
“Joining the military has always been something I’ve thought about because you’re able to help people in a big way. It’s a way to serve people and serve something bigger than yourself,” Nossek said.
Shawn Pratt, 201st Field Artillery Commander, shared advice and words of encouragement during the ceremony.
“I highly doubt I’m the first person to convey to you the importance of what today means or to remind you what you’re sacrificing to make the military part of your lives. ... You’re going to be led, you’re going to lead, you’re going to learn, you’re going to teach. You’re going to share hardships with your teammates and you’re going to be part of something bigger than yourselves,” Pratt said.
Stevens said there are around 40 to 50 National Guard students at Fairmont State. Some of the National Guard benefits include 100% paid college tuition and $1,000 monthly to attend trainings once a month and for two weeks in the summer. Stevens also emphasized the specialized skills and experience that employers look for on resumes as a benefit.
“Being a college graduate does provide more opportunities in life. We also encourage college students to consider the National Guard because it’s a resume builder,” Stevens said.
For more information or to apply to the National Guard, contact Kyle Stevens at 304-541-6786, on Instagram at ssg.kyle.stevens or by email at Kyle.j.stevens.9@army.mil.
