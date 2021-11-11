FAIRMONT — If COVID-19 follows a trend similar to last year, a spike could be coming over the holidays.
Fairmont State University student health staff offered the campus community the chance to get a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning hoping to mitigate the spread of the virus among their students and staff over winter break.
The Falcon Center gym acted as a vaccine clinic as a stream of patients filed in to the registration table to make sure they were eligible for the booster shot.
“This is our first booster clinic and potentially our only clinic at this point,” said Chelsea Collins, director of student health at Fairmont State. “But we’re really thankful the state was able to get us boosters.”
The state sent the university 350 doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine. These numbers were based on a survey sent out by the staff to gauge campus interest in receiving a booster.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that individuals vaccinated with either Moderna or Pfizer shots begin to lose immunity six months after their second dose. For those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson jab, it’s just two months.
As of right now, the Food and Drug Administration has only approved COVID booster shots for those 65-years-old and over, those with underlying health conditions or individuals with public-facing jobs. It has also approved “mix and match” boosters, allowing anyone to get any booster regardless of their first dose.
Collins said that students at Fairmont State are eligible for the booster because of the classroom and dormitory environment of a college campus.
“Where we qualify — our students, faculty and staff — is our environment. Our environmental hazard is high because of how closely we work together, especially our students in housing,” Collins said. “That’s why everybody at the university was able to participate in the clinic.”
The FDA has been pushed recently to open booster availability to anyone over the age of 18 regardless of health or occupation, but for now, the eligibility remains strict.
Matt Swain, chief of Fairmont State’s campus police, said the vaccine effort is important from both a health and safety standpoint.
“It’s always important, anything we can do to help the campus community and continue the fight against COVID-19,” Swain said. “Having the ability to offer the clinic to those who need boosters and want to get boosters, it’s a benefit to everybody.”
According to its website, Fairmont State has around 3,800 students enrolled this semester, 1,292 of which are vaccinated, putting the student vaccination rate at around 34 percent. COVID vaccines are not required for students on campus.
The student vaccination numbers are self-reported by students and “the actual numbers are likely higher,” according to Hannah Mersing, the university’s director of communications.
When asked if the university requires COVID vaccinations, Collins said “absolutely not.”
“Participation is completely voluntary for our COVID and our flu clinics,” Collins said. “We spread awareness and education regarding the booster and vaccines, hopeful that those who wish to participate will, but it’s absolutely not mandatory.”
West Virginia University also does not require COVID vaccines, yet boasts an 80 percent vaccination rate in its student body.
“Right now, we still recommend that folks get [vaccinated], but it’s purely up to them whether they get it or not,” Swain said. “Being a higher education institution, we’re going to offer as much education about the vaccine as we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.