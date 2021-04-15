GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Mirta Martin, president of Fairmont State University, was just named as one of three finalists for a presidential bid at Colorado Mesa University, according to a press release by CMU.
CMU said the presidential search has gone on over the last three months and has narrowed 64 applicants down to three, one of which is Martin.
CMU said in the release that Martin will join the other two candidates and "engage the University’s various stakeholders through in-person campus visits during the week of April 26."
Martin was unavailable to comment on the matter and Fairmont State declined to comment on her behalf saying it was "a personal matter."
Martin came to Fairmont State in early 2018 after serving as president of Fort Hays State University in Fort Hayes, Kansas.
She was selected from a list of five finalists that were presented to the Fairmont community in early September 2017.
She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and political science from Duke University, a master of business administration from the University of Richmond and a doctorate with an emphasis in strategic management and leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University.
