FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University’s homecoming celebration has Falcons from across the country flying in this weekend.
Friday afternoon, alumni gathered in the Falcon Center to meet and celebrate the accomplishments of their fellow Falcons at the Alumni & Emeritus Celebration Lunch.
Alumni Association President Mary Jo Thomas said this year has been one of the most successful homecomings she has been a part of since joining the association’s board.
“Looking ahead I think it’s easy to see that Fairmont State’s future is bright,” Thomas said. “We’ve had ebbs and flows, highs and lows but we think we’re poised for even more greatness. Our best years are yet to come, and we can say that even with some good ones behind us.”
University staff honored 10 outstanding alumni of Fairmont State on Friday by presenting a lifetime achievement award, two outstanding alumna awards, two outstanding alumnus awards, three alumni of achievement awards and two outstanding young alumni.
The ceremony was kicked off with a speech from the university’s Interim President Dianna Phillips.
“At Fairmont State, we’re interested in bringing our students here with an open mind and having them leave with an educated heart,” Phillips said. “I know by the fact that you [alumni] are here today that you left us with an educated heart, and it shows here today.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Don Moroose, who was a member of the Fairmont State faculty from 1969 until his retirement in 2018. If combined with his time as a student at Fairmont State, Moroose devoted over 53 years of his life to the university.
Moroose was credited with being instrumental in Fairmont State graduating from the status of college to university, as well as pioneering virtual classrooms and the use of technology in his teaching. In accepting the award, Moroose recounted his experiences with all the big names around campus — Turley, Hardway, Feaster and Wallman, to name a few.
The winners of the Outstanding Alumni Awards were Jacquline Dooley, Christy Miller, Jeff Crane and Chris Pallotta.
Dooley, from the class of 1976, is known for founding Fairmont State’s Black Student Alumni Association and serves as the organization’s chair. She has been involved in numerous organizations and projects in her career as well as boasting several accomplishments in the field of music.
Miller, from the class of 1984, was recognized for her accomplishments within Marion County Schools as a teacher and administrator. Miller now serves as School Superintendent of Taylor County Schools.
Crane, class of 1983, is a face familiar to anyone involved in Marion County athletics. Last school year marked his 25th years of coaching the North Marion High girl’s track and field team. In 2021, he was named the West Virginia Coach of the Year for Girl’s Track & Field and is two-time Big 10 Conference Coach of the Year.
Pollatta, class of 1971, has a long and storied career in the realms of finance, banking and insurance. Throughout his career, he founded several businesses and is most known for his involvement in founding MVB Bank.
The three honorees for Alumni of Achievement awards were given to Jennifer Wilson, Rick Biafora and Steve Rodriguez. The two Outstanding Young Alumni were Kayla Lantz and Robert Kozul.
The festivities for the homecoming celebration will continue into Saturday with the alumni tailgate at 11:30 a.m. follow by the Fairmont State Football homecoming game at 2 p.m.
For a full schedule of events, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/alumni/homecoming.
