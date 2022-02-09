FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University attorneys and lobbyists have drafted a bill that uses language that would dissolve Pierpont Community and Technical College
Wednesday afternoon, Pierpont faculty received a draft of a legislative bill that would dissolve Pierpont and create it as a college under Fairmont State University. The bill has yet to be filed or introduced.
The Times West Virginian was provided a copy of the draft legislation.
"Effective July 1, 2023, Pierpont Community and Technical College is a fully integrated division of Fairmont State University," the draft reads. "The fully integrated division is named the Pierpont College of Community and Technical Education."
It goes on to say that all faculty, and staff of Pierpont would become employees of Fairmont State.
"Fairmont State University shall deliver community and technical college education through the Pierpont College of Community and Technical Education..." The draft reads.
Pierpont's Board of Governors is meeting later today, where further information will likely be provided.
This is a developing story.
