FAIRMONT — Kids who want to learn about acting may be eligible for a scholarship next year.
Fairmont State University’s Academy for the Arts has received a $10,000 grant from the Truist West Virginia Foundation to provide need-based scholarships for student tuition for camps, classes and private lessons throughout the summer and 2022-23 academic year.
“We are incredibly grateful for this gift from the Truist West Virginia Foundation,” Director of Performing Arts Outreach and Development Leigh Anne Riley said. “Providing scholarship opportunities for students within our communities allows us to increase access to quality training and exposure to the arts. We understand that many in our area are experiencing financial hardships, and we aim to address such needs and support these families and individuals through the utilization of these grant funds.”
The Truist West Virginia Foundation grant will enable Fairmont State University’s Academy for the Arts to expand access and awareness of the educational programing that’s available to Marion County residents and the surrounding region.
In addition to providing need-based scholarships to students and families, the Academy for the Arts aims to increase access to programming through the introduction of supplemental virtual instruction options along with the establishment of a network of contacts among schools, libraries and other community stakeholders to distribute ongoing information about scholarship and programming opportunities to potential students.
“We’re pleased to support Fairmont State University’s Academy for the Arts,” Truist West Virginia Foundation Executive Director Jacqueline Keene said. “Truist is committed to our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, and we believe the Truist West Virginia Foundation contribution to Fairmont State University will help make a difference in the lives of many.”
Both full or partial scholarship options are currently available for students from ages ranging toddler to adult. For more information, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/academyforthearts. To access a scholarship application, contact Lbolyard1@fairmontstate.edu or 304-333-3655.
