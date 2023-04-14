FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University’s Wallman Hall will be filled with music from two faculty members on Friday night.
Director of Bands Alyssa Schwartz and Director of Choirs John Morrison will join together to perform music from the Romantic, 20th Century and 21st Century eras. The free performance will showcase five songs by composers Chopin, Beethoven, Hindemith, and Briccialdi. Schwartz and Morrison will also perform at least one solo each.
Schwartz said she’s most looking forward to performing the final song — “Carnival of Venice,” which is regarded as a difficult piece to play on the flute.
“It’s like a lot of fun. It’s really technical with a lot of fancy finger stuff and it’s exciting to listen to. It’s difficult to play, but it’s usually really rewarding. You know, people who are not necessarily musicians can usually still really enjoy it. So, I’m hoping that the students will enjoy it and be impressed by it. I’m just really looking forward to that, because I love audience reactions to that very difficult piece,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz will also perform a solo piece on the alto flute, which is one step lower than the standard C flute and has a deeper, woody tone.
Morrison said he is most looking forward to performing live.
“Being in front of a live audience — that’s really the reward. Nothing compares to performing live, compared to being in rehearsal. When you actually get to have the finished product, that’s the most rewarding aspect,” Morrison said.
The two like to showcase what Schwartz and Morrison have performed together about five or six times, Morrison said. Schwartz said they like to demonstrate to students skills they’re being taught in the classroom in a hands-on way. Morrison said that working with Schwartz is something he really enjoys.
“I enjoy performing with Alyssa because she’s just a top-caliber musician. She comes with a lot of energy to rehearsals and is just a lot of fun to collaborate with. She has a very easy-going personality and it’s just fun putting concerts together with her,” Morrison said.
Schwartz has been playing flute for 22 years and Morrison has been playing for 36 years. Schwartz has taught at Fairmont State University since 2019 and Morrison since 2006. Morrison and Schwartz both said they enjoy their work at the university.
“Fairmont is a great community with a beautiful campus and wonderful people,” Morrison said.
The duo typically holds their recital in the spring, near the end of the semester. During the fall semester, Schwartz has a packed schedule due to marching band practices. The recital is held towards the end of the semester to give the two enough time to refresh and rehearse their pieces.
The free performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at last until 8:30 p.m. at Fairmont State University’s Wallman Hall. For more information, visit the Fairmont State University Community Arts Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.