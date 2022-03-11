FAIRMONT —Alexander Lyapin, from the Siberian Federal University in Krasnoyarsk, Russia was welcomed earlier this semester as the first Fulbright Scholar in 20 years at Fairmont State University.
Lyapin will teach and conduct research with his host through the Fulbright Program, College of Science & Technology faculty member Tom Cuchta while he is visiting for nine months. Lyapin is one of only four scholars to be hosted at Fairmont State through the Fulbright Scholar Program.
“Our lives become more economically, intellectually and culturally global each and every day,” Fairmont State University President Mirta M. Martin said in a press release. “Through this Fulbright Scholar experience, our students will experience new ideas, and have the opportunity to broaden their perspectives, all while Dr. Cuchta and Dr. Lyapin jointly conduct important research. We are honored and excited for this prestigious opportunity.”
The Fulbright Program is a global exchange initiative sponsored by the United States government, which supplies grants to 850 foreign college and university faculty members with a doctorate to teach, study and conduct research. Scholars are from more than 100 countries around the world. Participants are selected for their academic and leadership potential for program lengths that range from an academic semester to a full academic year.
Hosting a Fulbright Scholar allows students to think from a broader perspective, while serving the University’s mission to educate global citizens, Cuchta said in a press release.
“The Fulbright Program is a federal program with the goal of promoting cultural exchange between the U.S. and other countries,” Cuchta said. “Our students are participants in this cultural exchange — many students at Fairmont State have never met someone from another country before, let alone having such a person as a teacher.”
Lyapin noted that several colleagues from his home institution, the Siberian Federal University, became Fulbright scholarship recipients, which partly influenced why he applied. He decided to, “roll up his sleeves,” in pursuit of his own award.
It took several attempts. Lyapin said his first endeavors were, “crowned with an ill success.” He was granted a Fulbright Scholarship in 2018 and began anticipation for placement at the Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY. However, he was unable to travel to the United States at the time.
He applied again in 2020 with a tight application deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuchta agreed to work with him even with application time constraints. Cuchta prepared the documentation required from Fairmont State and Lyapin’s scholarship was granted.
“I can firmly say I made the right choice,” Lyapin said in a press release regarding his decision to select Fairmont State University for placement.
Lyapin hopes to reach several goals throughout the remainder of his time at Fairmont State University. He is teaching calculus and programming courses and conducting research alongside Cuchta until his program ends in August.
“Tom and I have ambitious plans for preparing several articles, which will continue after my departure. It raised my eyebrows, but we have found much more ideas for collaboration than I expected before,” Lyapin said in a press release.
