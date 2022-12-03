FAIRMONT — Higher education is changing and Fairmont State University hopes to stay ahead of the curve.
Friday night, faculty and administrators from the university met with prospective students in the Falcon Center to hold the third annual SOAR Awards.
The SOAR Awards are scholarships for students looking at Fairmont State for the next step in their education. Students who commit to Fairmont State and attend the event receive a $2,000 scholarship given over the course of their 4 years in $500 awards each academic year.
Friday’s event was attended by over 100 prospective students and their families and was one of several SOAR events that are being held around West Virginia and in neighboring states in the next several weeks.
While this financial help may seem small against the rising costs of education and life in general, this is one of the ways Fairmont State hopes to lessen the financial burden on families and students.
The COVID-19 pandemic is shrinking from public knowledge but the economic shockwaves left in its wake are still being felt by families and individuals around the county.
Inflation has made the cost of everything from groceries to Christmas gifts higher and the cost of education is no exception.
“We are absolutely taking a hard look at the affordability aspect,” Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and Student Life Alicia Kalka said. “We are in tune with our West Virginia families and we know that the cost of higher education is a conversation right now. That’s why we are implementing initiatives like this to make it more affordable.”
In addition to the SOAR Scholarships, the university is implementing cost-saving measures specifically in the cost options available for on-campus housing.
Morrow Hall, the oldest residence hall on campus, will now cost half of what it previously cost, according to Kalka. Fairmont State has also cut the student resident application fee from $200 to $50.
“We are looking at all areas to make sure that going to college is affordable and accessible,” Kalka said. “We’re not just saying that to people, we’re actually trying to do things to open that access.”
Interim Provost Tim Oxley has been quoted previously discussing the uncertain future of higher education. Friday night, he said that affordability and accessibility are two items at the top of the administration’s list where Fairmont State has to adapt and stay ahead of the changing climate.
“What we’re doing with SOAR is that this is our good-faith effort that we believe in you and we’re investing in you,” Oxley said. “We’re helping these students understand that we would like them to be a student here and that we believe in their future.”
While financial aid helps attract students into enrolling, it also helps students succeed. Ken Fettig, Fairmont State’s vice president of student success, said that financial stressors are a major contributor to poor student performance.
University faculty and staff attend SOAR Awards so they can meet prospective students and discuss degree options and further financial assistance.
Admission counselors were on hand to help students and their families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
“Events like these really demystifies higher education and students get to see that this really is something they can do,” Fettig said.
