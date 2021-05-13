MORGANTOWN — West Virginia State Police have charged a Fairmont teen with DUI causing death after a single-vehicle accident on April 24.
Adrian M. Strawderman, 18, of Fairmont, is accused of having had a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent while involved in a rollover crash in a side-by-side ATV that claimed the life of her passenger, 19-year-old Madison Statler, according to a report in The Dominion Post.
State Police filed a criminal complaint in the case Tuesday.
According to the published report, the crash took place April 24 on Pickhandle Road, off River Road in Monongalia County. Trooper C. Smith said Statler was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses said neither young women were using safety belts.
Smith said Strawderman admitted she had been drinking and he stated he saw beer cans in the ATV.
A blood-alcohol test at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital concluded that Strawderman's BAC was .08, the legal standard for a driving under the influence charge.
If she is convicted, the mandatory sentence for DUI causing death is not less than two years and not more than 10 years in prison along with a fine of $1,000-$3,000. The potential administrative license suspension is 10 years or, alternatively, one year followed by two years of mandatory participation in an ignition interlock program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.