FAIRMONT — One of West Virginia’s representatives to the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation this year is one of Fairmont’s own.
Breanna Waldron, a rising senior at East Fairmont High, is one of 94 high school girls in Washington D.C. for the event, which is a weeklong program that teaches young women the inner workings of the U.S. government. The state level version of the program — Rhododendron Girls State —chose Waldron as their representative.
“She stood out as a leader to the entire group,” Rosemary Thomas, director of the West Virginia American Legion Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State program, said. “And then certainly within her community, we heard a lot of reports that she was very helpful to people who were running for office. She was very much engaged in the classes that took place throughout the week.”
The girls state program is a leadership and civics training event that takes place every year for rising seniors. Attendees role play a few different aspects of the American government during the weeklong camp. They select a president, representatives, even members of the media. Girls work to pass legislation by working through committees and later by voting on it. All of it is meant to give participants the kind of civic education that has disappeared from schools and teach valuable leadership skills.
Girls who especially stand out are chosen from Girls State to go on to the national version of the program. Called senators, the girls perform mock senate sessions and bring their own bills to debate and shepherd through committees and caucuses. They also visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, tour some D.C. museums and get to meet with the real senators who represent their state.
The bill that Waldron brings to girls nation, along with her counterpart from Bridgeport, Kennedy Bealko, tackles problems familiar to West Virginia but ains to provide concrete solutions. She hopes to bring a different perspective from the other girls at the national event that is informed by her experience growing up in Appalachia.
“We decided to focus on getting teachers more mental health because we feel like that was something reasonable we could do,” Waldron said. “We want to get wholeness or just more access for teachers if they’re having mental health issues since they’re teaching future generations of people. We want to make sure they’re doing good.”
Waldron had considered the medical field as a career path but her experience at girls state has her interested in politics and government work now.
The program’s goal is to ensure that all participants walk away with a deeper understanding of how the system of government works. It also teaches the value that civic engagement has on maintaining a working community, whether it’s running for office or working in broadcast media.
“Not only are they voting here for this mock government, but we want them to be responsible citizens when they leave here,” Jennifer Donovan, a member of the organization’s media team, said. “We want them to continue being responsible citizens and voting and making sure their voice is heard.”
Girls State has produced a few senators, as well as doctors, lawyers, lobbyists and others. Donovan said most students go into some sort of civil service, with journalists a close second.
The opportunity creates memories that stay with participants their entire lives. It can be a life changing experience for some.
“It gives them a lot more self confidence and self esteem,” Mary Jo Thomas, regional representative for the Rhododendron Girls State Board of Directors, and an alumni of the program. “And I’ve seen some of the girls really blossom. From someone who didn’t want to be called on, didn’t want to stand out in the crowd, to them really blossoming.”
Mary Jo Thomas works on securing sponsors for the girls to attend the state event. At other state level chapters, some of the girls need to seek out sponsors on their own. Fortunately, Marion County has Mary Jo Thomas, who works with community leaders and government to secure funding for the girls that want to attend. This year they had 19 girls attend the state level event, which Mary Jo Thomas fundraised for.
Anyone who is potentially interested needs to be a junior with a minimum GPA of 2.85. The school recommends who gets to go to Girls State, so Rosemary Thomas advises any student who’s interested to inquire with their counselors, teacher or principals near the end of junior year.
“It’s an opportunity for broadening your horizons so you meet people from throughout the state,” Mary Jo Thomas said. “Some have their career options because of this. It helps you independently think of where you may want to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.