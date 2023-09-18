FAIRMONT — The official end of summer might have been Labor Day, but Main Street Fairmont didn’t truly say hello to fall till Saturday’s final Hometown Market.
Dubbed the End of Summer Bash, the event also served as a transition into harvest season, with vendors, artisans and creatives showing off what they had been working on all summer long, whether it was crops or talents.
“We have the fall honey available,” beekeeper Stephen Howe, owner of How Sweet it Is, said. “I harvest twice a year, once in the spring/ summer, and again in the fall. Our fall honey is coming in right now, our main flowering is Japanese Knotweed and that’s in bloom right now.”
In a nod to fall’s impending spooky season, Howe has crafted several candles from their own beeswax that have taken the shape of skulls. He said they do seasonal candles for Halloween, Easter and Christmas.
The final Hometown Market is important because it gives people in the community the opportunity to support local businesses and the people who are here, Howe said. Farmers, and vendors can sell the wares they made over the summer as things wind down into the fall.
Students from North Marion High also showed off something they had been working on all summer long. Theatre teacher Celi Oliveto and her students previewed their upcoming performance of "Little Mermaid Jr." at the market, which provides a valuable opportunity to spread word of the play.
“This is the perfect event because we’ve been working on this project since May or June,” she said. “We’ve been rehearsing over the summer and our show is culminating at the end of summer. So it was really fitting and generous of the city to allow us to perform this project we’ve been doing all summer.
The play runs Sept. 29 and Sept. 30. Tickets will be $10 for everyone over 3 years old and there will be a tailgate before the event on Friday night with pirate punch and mermaid water.
The last Hometown Market also provided an opportunity to dunk two public officials and one journalist with water provided by the Fairmont Fire Department.
Kelly Musgrove, a paralegal at the Manchin Injury Law Group, swapped balls for cash while state Rep. Joey Garcia, city planner Shae Strait and Fairmont News reporter John Mark Shaver awaited their fates perched atop the tank of muddy water. However, they were good sports, allowing little kids to dunk them by slapping the dunk button if the child managed to at least touch the button with a ball during a toss.
“It is a fundraiser, it’s helping provide teachers and kids with needed educational materials and supplies,” Musgrove said. “So all the money that goes to the purchase for the dunk tank balls, all of that money is matched by the Manchin injury law group to go to a fund to provide classroom supplies for the teachers.”
As the last of the nice, warm days wind down, fall season events are around the corner. Musgrave said there’s a fall fest and the Annual Feast of the Seven Fishes to look forward to. However, there’s one thing she’s not looking forward to during this transition period.
“It’s sad, this is an opportunity to enjoy the nice weather and get the community together before the winter really kicks in,” she said.
