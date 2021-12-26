FAIRMONT — For Fairmont volunteers, God’s work doesn’t stop for Christmas.
The streets of Fairmont sat quiet on Saturday’s rainy Christmas, but inside the Soup Opera, the kitchen was buzzing as trays of piping hot turkey, stuffing and potatoes were taken out of the oven and ready to be boxed up.
Call-outs of, “hot tray coming through” echoed among the clatter of pans in the sink, and Roy Weese, an associate pastor of Covenant Church, helped in preparation of the incoming rush.
“The Bible tells us that true religion is helping the orphans and the widows,” Weese said. “The people here deserve nice things for Christmas as much as anyone else.”
His group of volunteers are members of JOY Ministries, which stand for “Just Older Youths,” the senior ministry for Covenant Church and have been the designated Christmas staff of the Soup Opera for the last several years.
“My wife actually came up with that name, ‘Just Older Youths,’ Weese said. “It’s really because most of us are older but we don’t feel older.”
The Soup Opera offers a meal to anyone who’s hungry, no questions asked. Come rain, snow or even Christmas. But the volunteers are glad to do it.
Weese said that most of his volunteers are older, their kids are grown and they’d likely just spend Christmas at home not doing much. This gives them a chance to work and fill a need and maybe give those they help a little serving of hope for Christmas.
“We hope to bring them a little joy on Christmas day. No matter what hardships they’re facing, there can be a bright spot in their day and they can experience what everyone else is experiencing and that they can receive a gift on Christmas,” Weese said. “We try to not only bring joy, but bring hope — they need hope.”
That message is characteristic of the type of community Fairmont enjoys, where no matter the needs, no matter the day — someone will help. As Weese put it, Fairmont is “others first.”
“This community is others first and it’s good to be a part of that,” Weese said. “There are a lot of churches who work together to help others and that sense of community and it’s amazing to be apart of. The Lord said, they’ll know you’re Christians by your love for one another.”
The Union Mission
That Christmas message was just as strong Saturday across downtown at the Union Mission, where breakfast had just wrapped up, and volunteers had left to take boxes of food to homebound individuals.
Volunteers drive meals out to several of the complexes such as Marion Unity, Fairmont Arbors and Eastview Apartments.
Rick Berry, a member of the Mission’s board of directors, was helping load delivers cars Saturday and said their services aren’t limited to just Fairmont.
“We go to all ends of the county, we we go to Fairview, we go to Mannington,” Berry said. “Wherever the needs are that’s where we go. It helps the neighbors, that’s what it’s about.”
Jeff Benedict, a pastor who works with the Mission, was helping out Saturday and said that counting resident meals, walk-ins from the street and the deliveries, the Mission served around 500 meals on Christmas.
“This is just something the mission started... around 25 years ago, it’s something we started and it became a bit of a tradition,” Benedict said. “We’re doing over 400 deliveries and we’ll end up with around 500 meals total.”
While the holidays of Christmas and Thanksgiving are usually days of rest for most, for the Union Mission they’re the busiest days of the year. Thanksgiving this year, volunteers served over 600 meals at the Mission.
“For a lot of these folks, we may be the only faces they see on the holidays,” Benedict said. “We want to make sure they know the Lord loves them and we’re here to provide for them.”
