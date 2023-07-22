FAIRMONT — Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sherry Kinder could acutely feel the way her community had become isolated.
“We kept hearing that people weren’t getting together,” she said. “Isolation was affecting the elders in the community [and] it was affecting the children.”
As executive director of Reset Inc. — a nonprofit in Fairmont that provides after-school programming and community outreach — she and her colleagues knew the importance of keeping Fairmont residents connected. So the Reset Inc. team tried to develop ways to keep community members in conversation.
At the same time, Sherry Radcliffe, program coordinator at Reset Inc. said that some people around her needed some extra encouragement to get up and moving again coming out of the pandemic.
“We were wondering: What can we do to get the community together to [do] something healthy, but together,” Radcliffe said. “How can we help the generational gap between our younger people and our older people?”
In an attempt to promote conversations within their community while also helping people pursue a healthy lifestyle, the organization came up with a new idea — the “Walking with Wisdom” walking group.
Beginning in 2022, the walking group brings community members together to walk around the local community, encouraging them to talk to one another as they exercise. Radcliffe said the group encourages people of all ages to spend time outside with family and friends, all while walking and talking.
Last year was “a lot of fun,” Kinder said. Now, the group is back for round two, and plans to host the kickoff walk for its second year at 7 p.m. on July 25, at Fairmont’s own Windmill Park.
From there, the group will begin to host weekly Saturday walks beginning at 8 a.m. until the late fall, when colder weather makes it less ideal to spend long periods of time outside.
Kinder said she appreciates the opportunity for older community members to share stories with local youth. This year, she hopes the number of participants will reach new heights.
“The more we open the lines of communication, the better this community will be,” she said. “We’ve got to get out and appreciate the beauty of Marion County.”
Each week, the group tallies the distance walked by participants to see if the group can meet individual and collective exercise goals.
“Last year, we made a difference,” Radcliffe said. “This year, we just hope [for] the same.”
Reset Inc. was founded in 2014, and primarily serves as an after-school program that provides “a safe place for kids,” offering tutoring and mentoring through local colleges and free meals to local youth, Kinder said.
For Kinder, getting to see the impact her organization’s programming has had on her community is what makes it meaningful.
“We have children that have gone through it for the past five years, and now they’re in high school or they’re in college now [and] they keep coming back,” she said. “We are encouraged that it does make a difference.”
“It’s small,” she added. “But it’s impactful.”
