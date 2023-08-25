PLEASANT VALLEY — The Fairmont Water Board has updated its Fairmont Source Water Protection Plan.
The document provides data concerning potential contaminants in the Tygart Valley River, from which the City of Fairmont draws its water.
It then outlines approaches to monitoring and preventing these contaminants from harming the City’s water supply, said Fairmont Utility Manager John Carson, who presented the updated plan to the Water Board.
The Water Board oversees departments that direct water, sewage, and stormwater in Fairmont. During its monthly public meeting Thursday afternoon, the Water Board discussed its updated plan, allowing members of the public to review it and offer comments.
Water services statewide are required by the West Virginia Department of Health to provide a source water protection plan, and to update it every three years. This year will mark the second full revision of the city’s initial plan.
Carson said there were no major thematic changes to the plan, and that updates instead focused on ensuring data was correct. This required reviewing and updating data, maps, and potential sources of contamination.
“Through the Fairmont Source Water Protection Plan, we identify sources that could be potential contaminants,” Carson said after the meeting.
Then the City detects the presence of contaminants in its water supply and notifies appropriate environmental and health authorities to solve the contamination, he added.
The plan is “just the way that governing bodies make sure that we are looking at our water source, and making sure that our water source is protected,” Carson said.
Also at the meeting, the Water Board discussed ongoing staffing shortages.
Currently, the City of Fairmont is in the process of hiring three plumber-pipefitters, two of whom have accepted the job and one of whom is “asking his wife’s permission” before accepting, Carson said.
Additionally, the City is hiring a field service supervisor, as the position’s previous occupant “moved on,” Carson said.
The City is reviewing two in-house applications from current plumber-pipefitters, which, if approved, would require the hiring of another plumber-pipefitter.
Meanwhile, the City continues its search for a senior engineer.
The Water Board also discussed renovations to its Customer Service Center, specifically its approval of HVAC systems, roofing, and automated doors at the CSC, according to Utility Controller Mark Moore.
During the meeting, the Water Board also discussed joining potential class action lawsuits, which could potentially provide financial rewards for the City.
The Water Board decided to “move forward” with considerations to join the lawsuits, but specifics regarding their content were not discussed during the meeting.
“If there is a settlement, you want to have a seat at the table, and this will give us a seat at the table,” Carson said during the meeting.
Thursday afternoon marked the final Water Board meeting for Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means, who is retiring after four years in the role.
“I thank my fellow board members, all the department heads and various employees,” Means said during the meeting. “It’s been a pleasure working with you for sure. I’m going to miss the people.”
The Water Board’s next meeting will be tentatively scheduled for Sept. 28. While Water Board members noted it is unlikely Means will yet have a replacement by the next meeting, they anticipate an interim city manager will be appointed in the meantime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.