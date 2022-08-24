FAIRMONT — The city’s plan to extend the Rail-Trail through the west side is a step closer to fruition.
Fairmont’s work on the completion of a large, unfinished chunk of the Rail-Trail that runs through Marion County passed a hurdle Tuesday night when city council approved an ordinance to purchase parcels of property that bring a fully stand-alone trail though West Side closer to reality.
Currently the Rail-Ttrail in Marion County, which is maintained by Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission, picks up at the Monongalia-Marion County line and snakes down the river to the Fairmont city limits.
The city approved funding last year to pursue a plan that will pick up where the trail ends at city property and take it through both the east and west sides of the river.
Tuesday night, council voted to approve the purchase of a parcel of property and approved easements on other portions of property on Industrial Contracting Road that will allow construction to occur.
“This is one of the major steps that needs to be taken in order for us to secure what we call site control at a number of locations around to city to construct... the rail trail,” Director of Planning and Development Shae Strait said. “This includes property all the way from the Norway Trestle to the CSX property.”
In a previous meeting, council approved the purchase of property from CSX. In conjunction, these two properties will host the bulk of the trail.
As it is now, the trail crosses the West Fork River at Norway, a small community near Mary Lou Retton Park. The trail then runs right up to property owned by Industrial Resources and terminates onto Edgeway Drive, where the on-street route begins.
The hope is to use the property purchased from Industrial Resources along with the easements and CSX property to run the trail entirely along the West Fork and Monongalia Rivers.
While this sets plans in motion on West Side, East Side still has a ways to go. East Side’s trial extension will entail a collaborative effort between the city and the county. Strait said that CSX offered to sell the city its property on both sides of the river at once, but the city opted to start small and finish the West Side segment first.
“But our plan is wholistic. That’s always been our end goal,” Strait said. “We don’t want this just for downtown or Merchant Street or Palatine, we’re hoping to make this an amenity for everyone.”
In other business:
- Council heard a presentation from Mike Perry, a representative from the state treasurer’s office, about the treasurer’s efforts to be more involved in local municipalities.
- Council reappointed members of the Fairmont Planning Commission and the Fairmont Parking Authority.
- Council appointed Jeff Lilly as the city’s new municipal judge. The position was tentatively filled by Sean Murphy, but Murphy expressed he no longer was interested in the appointment.
The council’s next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 13.
