FAIRMONT — A Fairmont woman faces a child neglect charge after police say she was under the influence of prescription medication with her child in the back seat of her car.
Fairmont Police arrested Charity A. Ramsey, 32, on Jan. 15 and arrested her after she was found “slumped over the steering wheel of the vehicle and was showing signs of being under the influence,” according to the criminal complaint filed by the arresting officer. “The vehicle was running, with the blinker/indicator still blinking.”
According to the complaint, Ramsey told police she had taken undisclosed amounts of the sleep aid Ambien, the anti-anxiety medication Clonazepam and Adderall, which is prescribed for ADHD.
Police responded to the Smokers Friendly at 915 Country Club Road, where police performed a field sobriety test.
If found guilty of child neglect creating risk of injury, Ramsey could face a fine from $1,000 to $3,000, imprisonment in a state correctional facility for one to 10 years, or both.
