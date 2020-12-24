FAIRMONT — A Fairmont woman faces charges she stole more than $7,000 worth of merchandise from a downtown small business.
Fairmont Police arrested Jacqueline Adele Ganaway, 32, of Fairmont, on Sept. 12 for embezzlement and grand larceny.
According to a criminal complaint, Ganaway allegedly took approximately $7,473 worth of merchandise from Eye Candy Beauty Supply, where she was employed. Camera footage showed Ganaway taking items from the store and putting them into her bag on multiple occasions.
The criminal complaint also says Ganaway allegedly admitted what she did to the store owner and apologized.
According to the criminal complaint, “The store also noted inventory losses and noted that these losses only occurred on days when [Ganaway] was working.”
After a brief investigation, Fairmont Police obtained warrants for Ganaway’s arrest, which took place Dec. 11.
If found guilty of grand larceny, Ganaway could face imprisonment in a penitentiary from one to 10 years, or, in the discretion of the court, be confined in jail for up to one year along with a fine of up to $2,500.
Ganaway is currently out of jail on bond.
