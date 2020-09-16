CLARKSBURG — Federal authorities have charged 17 people with drug distribution after an investigation found probable cause, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
A multi-agency operation led to the arrests on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Those charged and arrested for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base are:
Alonzo Eugene Travis, 27, Tyron Terreono Adams, 26, and Schuyler Davis, 30, all of Detroit, Michigan; Darius Dashawn Wade, 26, of Grosse Pointe, Mich.; Willie Clark, 27, of Warren, Mich.; Donald Noel Smith, 41, of Oakland, Maryland; and Lance Smith, 46, of Confluence, Pennsylvania. Eight Morgantown residents were also arrested, including, Kyle Alexander Martin, 33; Kenneth Burns, 34; Jeremy Hamlin, 41; Candis Sanders, 38; Daniel McClung, 40; Daniel Meadows, 49; Andrew Benson, 34; and Larry Bruce Heaster, 55; and Alyssa Demus, age 30, of Fairmont.
The U.S. Marshals are looking for information leading to the arrest of Candice Marie Adams, 40, of Morgantown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 304-623-0486.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
