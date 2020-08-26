Fairmont woman to be honored with statewide award today

CHARLESTON — A Marion County woman is among 10 West Virginians to be honored today as a recipient of 2020 Legacy of Women Award.
The West Virginia Women's Commission will honor Fairmont resident Geraldine "Jerry" Vilar with the Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson Women Making History Award for lifetime achievement.
From Fairmont State plays to the big screen in Robert Tinnell’s “The Second Chance,” Vilar has acted and directed, designed and sewn costumes, and did hair and make-up. Vilar was also Ms. West Virginia Senior.
It was during her reign as Ms. West Virginia Senior that she began doing solo engagements and tap dancing with the “String of Pearls Senior Dance Chorus.”
She has been a singer in the Fairmont Chapter of the Sweet Adeline’s Chorus, where she served as publicity chairman and regional chairman.
Vilar has also been a member of the West Virginia Silver Haired Legislature, where she served as minority speaker of the house and president pro tem in the House of Representatives in Charleston.
Vilar can often be seen in Fairmont portraying Betsy Ross, the legendary figure credited with sewing what would become the American flag.
The W.Va. Women's Commission will recognize the 2020 Legacy of Women Awards recipients at 11 a.m. today on it Facebook page to coincide with the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote
The Legacy of Women Awards honors women who have impacted West Virginia and the nation as champions and role models for tomorrow’s female leaders. These prestigious awards are named after outstanding women of accomplishment in West Virginia’s history who personify the spirit of each award.
“We have a well-deserving and accomplished group of women being recognized and honored through the 2020 Legacy of Women Awards,” said Julie Palas, interim executive director of the commission. “These women have freely given their time and talents to improve the lives of others. I am thrilled the Women’s Commission is recognizing 10 of those amazing women.”
The remaining 2020 honorees are: The Lena Lowe Yost Educating Women Award – Bonnie Dunn; The Helaine Rotgin Mountaineer Spirit Award – Sharon Smith Banks; The Susan Dew Hoff Business and Professional Job Pioneer Award – Colonel Pauline Shaver; The Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Government and Public Service Award – Nancy Tyler; The Sarah ‘Mother’ Blizzard Labor Activist Award – Elaine Harris; The Ann Kathryn Flagg Artist or Art Supporter Award – Doris ‘Lady D’ Fields; The Rose Gacioch Sports Champion Award – Bren Stevens; and The Elizabeth Mason Harden Gilmore Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award – Marykaye Jacquet and Katherine ‘Kitty’ Dooley. A recipient will be featured and interviewed for 10 days on the Commission’s Facebook page beginning Aug. 27.
Today, Aug. 26, also celebrates Women’s Equality Day and is the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote.
