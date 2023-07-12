FAIRMONT — The city unveiled a new plan to redevelop the Beltline neighborhood at this week’s city council meeting.
Shae Strait, director of the Planning and Development Department, said the focus was on the neighborhood because it is one of the poorer neighborhoods in the city.
“It’s one of the areas where we see a higher rate of rentals, lower public health outcomes, and a significant number of undeveloped or derelict properties,” he said. “We wanted to focus on it for those reasons in order to make sure all of our neighborhoods have the quality of life they deserve.”
The Beltline Redevelopment Plan is in its very early stages.
The plan encompasses the region between the Mon River and West Fork River, covering the area from Third Street to Fairmont Avenue. Key features of the plan are transportation infrastructure changes such turning Virginia and Gaston to one way streets and making 10th Street and 12th Street the primary pathway for school and commercial traffic. Some other suggested improvements are a community recreation center, pedestrian oriented environment and finding ways to support the businesses.
There is no concrete estimate for the plan because the city has yet to decide on how it wants to implement the plan, but Strait said the cost could range anywhere between several million just a few hundred thousand dollars. The plan could take anywhere between 5 to 10 years to complete.
The historical Beltline neighborhood consists of residential housing sandwiched between the industry along the river and commercial or retail locations on Fairmont Avenue. The mixed use nature of the neighborhood makes the area more challenging to work on than in other areas, Strait said.
Although plans for redevelopment already existed, the planning department considered them out of date because the previous plans didn’t address environmental conditions and zoning barriers.
One thing that broke in the redevelopment plan’s favor was that the EPA also approached the city to offer a technical assistance grant, after the city won an award for its work on brownfields. The term refers to land abandoned due to pollution from industrial use. The planning department worked with the EPA and developed a new approach which called for a plan built around a public health assessment of the area. The planners also sought public input for the plan.
Some of the stakeholders in this plan include residents, as well as the Marion County Board of Education. The Beltline is a heavy single-family use neighborhood and the board has several recreational, school and bus facilities in its footprint. There are several legacy industrial business owners and mom and pop commercial retail shops as well.
“I would like to see public comments to see what people in the neighborhood think,” Mayor Anne Bolyard said. “That’s one of the next steps in securing funding to seeing what is possible, whether it’s through federal state grants or other external sources.”
Bolyard was supportive of the plan, calling it a holistic approach for the neighborhood that acknowledges the need for housing and physical activity. One of her concerns was safety issues that current traffic in the neighborhood caused, with school buses and children being primarily affected. The proposed road changes could help with that problem.
The Beltline neighborhood lies in city council districts 5, 6, 7 and 8. Bruce McDaniel, councilmember for district 8, said it would take time to implement, but was overall supportive of the plan.
“It’s an area that in years past provided a lot of good jobs and economic development for Marion County and the City of Fairmont, but things have changed,” he said. “It needs to change up, so yeah.”
McDaniel is also a former city manager, and the Beltline is something he’s wanted action on for a while now. The biggest challenge is finding funding for the project. However, he’s enthusiastic, especially with the EPA’s involvement in dealing with brownfields.
Two other things of note happened at last night’s meeting. City council established a search committee to find the next Fairmont city manager. Current City Manager Valerie Means retires from the position in mid-September.
City council also appointed Treasure Barberich-Wyckoff to the Arts and Humanities commission for a three year term ending in 2026. The commission honors members of the local arts with awards at a ceremony every year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.