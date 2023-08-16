FAIRMONT — Under a sky that often appeared to threaten rainfall Tuesday, Del. Joey Garcia, D-76, announced he is running for West Virginia Senate District 13 to a crowd of at least 70 supporters.
With a large number of family members in the audience showing support ranging from his wife, brother, father, uncles and cousins, Garcia said his public service has “got to be about values,” those things people value in their lives.
“That’s got to be who we are. And so it’s important that we vote our values that we speak our values and that we live our values,” Garcia said. “And I think that’s important, because I’ll tell you one of the most demoralizing things I’ve seen as a member of the House of Delegates is talking to our colleagues who say ‘I hate this bill, but I have to vote for it. They say I’ve got to hold my nose because of what leadership is telling me what to do,’ not because of what the people back home expect from you.”
Garcia said he is not afraid to stand up against bad legislation and fight for workers. He recalled a bill that was passed out of one chamber during the 2023 West Virginia Legislature that would have limited employer accountability for workers injured on the job. He said the bill would have rolled back years of important safety regulations that have protected workers from being injured on the job.
“People came from all over the state of West Virginia, the UMWA, the building trades, the AFL-CIO — their members came down and spoke about what this would do to working people. And it’s important that they spoke out and they won that victory. But there are victories that are yet to be played. There are fights that we have yet to fight,” Garcia said.
When he first ran for the House of Delegates, Garcia used the slogan “Families First,” which he said he still likes. He still plans to work for families, however, during this campaign, he is going to continue working on what he launched in 2022 with his last run for the House — stay, rebuild and succeed.
“That is the one issue that if we deal with this issue, the other issues, make themselves kind of work out,” Garcia said. “The idea that if everything that we do, if every vote that we take if we’re looking at how to bring people back to West Virginia, how to keep them here and make them successful, then we are doing our jobs.”
Garcia pledged to fight for better funding for higher education while giving a nod to the current $45 million budget crisis at West Virginia University and referred to past financial woes at Fairmont State University, both of which are in District 13.
WVU biomedical engineering student Sandrik Tabidze, of Morgantown, drove the 15 miles to be part of Garcia’s announcement. He is concerned about appropriate funding for his university.
“As of right now, I mean, of course funding for the university because that is where I’m at right now and for a lot of students,” Tabidze said. “It’s you know, it’s crucial that we support higher education in this state because like Joey Garcia said it is the future and we do need to have a great workforce in the state in order for companies to come here and for more people who have left the state to come back.”
Like Tabidze, retired mental health worker Debbie Robinson, drove from Morgantown to support Garcia and hear what he plans to accomplish if elected. She praised him for mentioning the state’s mental health crisis.
“Well, me being from health care, I’m gonna say health care is number one, especially mental health care,” Robinson said. “So I was glad he mentioned that. That is a big problem in the state, as we all know, something that we’ve been working on for years.”
Morgantown attorney Eric Hayhurst met Garcia when they were both students at law school at WVU. He said he attended Tuesday’s event because he supports the same issues Garcia supports, education being top priority.
“Well, I think Joe has always been a huge advocate and proponent of quality education in our state, which I think is issue number one and it should be issue number one — it’s what I ran on in my campaign and is one thing I know Joe agrees with that,” Hayhurst said.
“Economic development is obviously a huge issue here, particularly in Marin County, Fairmont being in the middle of the Morgantown, Clarksburg area. Joe’s focused a lot on economic development. I know he’ll continue to do that.”
Garcia’s announcement comes less than a week after Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, announced he would not seek re-election in 2024. He said he first met Garcia when he was serving as a legislative liaison to Gov. Earl Ray Tomlin and Caputo was serving in the House of Delegates. Caputo introduced Garcia on Tuesday and helped get the crowd excited before Garcia took the stage.
Caputo said West Virginians are looking for elected officials who are capable of putting party division aside and work with all their colleagues.
“They just want us to get along. They just want us to try to work together, and they want us to do what’s best for West Virginia,” Caputo said. “And I know that’s what Joey has in his heart.
“He just only wants to do what’s best for West Virginia. Because believe me, you don’t get into these campaigns for fun. You don’t get into them for the glory and certainly not the money. You’ve got to have West Virginia and your heart.”
