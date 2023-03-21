FAIRMONT — She has been a cheerleader, a singer and taken dance lessons, but today she works as a receptionist and is an advocate for her friends with unique abilities.
And on Tuesday, March 21, 28-year-old Alesa Staud, of Fairmont, may be spotted wearing whacky socks in support of World Down Syndrome Day.
"It's like a little type of disease, but not really," Staud said. "It's like a chromosome type of thing. It's really cool to have in your system."
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Down syndrome has become more common and children with the diagnosis are living longer than ever expected. Children with Down syndrome had a life expectancy of 12 years during the 1940s. Today, adults with Down syndrome are living well into their 80s along with the general population.
Like many of her friends with Down syndrome, Staud has beaten the odds
"It's like all different people — Down syndrome is all about," Staud said. "It's really fun for people to just go out there and take risks and just have fun with (people of) other types, size and color that endure in life. It's a full circle."
A 2013 graduate of Grafton High, Staud moved to Fairmont after high school and enrolled in programs at the Disability Action Center, a place she describes as her family.
"I've made friends here from the DAC. It's been really enjoyable and I love this place," Staud said. "It's really cool to make new friends and bring us together and love each other as family.
"I love coming here. Miss Julie (Sole) here — she's a good girl. I just love her to pieces."
The Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia urges residents "to celebrate the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome that causes Down syndrome" on March 21 by wearing mismatched socks, performing random acts of kindness or logging 321 miles of walking or running over the next month.
Locally, at the DAC, everyone is encouraged to wear whacky socks on Tuesday to raise awareness about Down syndrome. Staud said, for the most part, she just wants to help others and make people happy.
"When I get up early in the morning, I just get up and I say, 'Let's get this day over with' and I just make people happy and I just want to do stuff for the world and that's who I really am," Staud said.
DAC Executive Director Julie Sole said the past five years have led to a phenomenal amount of awareness about Down syndrome. For example, in July 2020, Gucci unveiled an ad campaign featuring then-18-year-old Ellie Goldstein, a model with Down syndrome. And there are multiple television shows featuring actors with Down syndrome.
"We know now that individuals with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities can graduate high school with a typical diploma, can go on to vocational training programs, can join the workforce. There are college programs now geared specifically towards individuals with developmental disabilities, and several of those programs are right here in North Central West Virginia," Sole said.
Staud started her post-high school life by taking part in ProStart culinary classes where she learned food prep and went on to several different jobs. She served as a receptionist at the DAC before she landed in her current receptionist job at MVA Health Clinic on Locust Avenue in Fairmont.
"I've worked there about 7 years. I'm a people navigator. I direct people where they need to go in the building and I greet them and I clean the waiting room and I do a good job," Staud said.
Sole describes Staud as a "people-person," a trait needed to serve as a receptionist. At the same time, Staud admits she had some things she had to improve upon in order to do her job.
"I want to go out there and I want to just help people for the community and have more opportunities," Staud said. "If there's like a stranger or an elderly (person), like my grandmother, or someone like that, I just watch out for what she needs and the kind of things that she wants and everything.
"So, that's why I want to help out and do what's best."
Sole said days such as World Down Syndrome Day are good because "it's important to draw attention to all of the unique abilities of everyone in our community."
"This just really shows how someone with Down syndrome, which is a chromosome, can change them and just make them who they are and we should accept that for what it is — a beautiful human being who has a chromosomal difference from the person next to them because that's really all that it is," Sole said.
Staud said she encourages her friends to be proud of who they are despite any challenges life may throw at them.
"I want them to know how great they are for the world, if they can be. They should tell the whole DAC about it and there like, they'd be really impressed to stand up for things you believe in," Staud said.
