FAIRMONT — What began as a resource for the Black community to have access to adequate health care amid the COVID-19 pandemic is expanding in February.
The Dunbar School Foundation STOP Program has a new partnership with Mon Health System, according to Romelia Hodges, CEO of Dunbar STOP.
Hodges said the program will begin serving their first 10 patients in February. Patients will be able to talk to Mon Health providers via Telehealth inside the DSF clinic with assistance from the program’s Nurrse Practitioner Whitney Robinson.
“She will serve as a liaison between the major medical community and the minority community that needs those services. She’ll serve as a culturally competent health care professional, who can be that communication liaison between the two. So, we can build a better bridge between the community and the major medical community,” Hodges said.
One of the biggest issues Hodges said she has experienced is cultural discord among major health care providers and the people in minority communities that need services. She said the challenge stems from either a health care education gap or “some type of disproportionality” or health care disparity and can lead to members of minority populations not having a primary care physician.
The Dunbar School Foundation Stop Program is a minority wellness organization that became very helpful to the the Black community of Fairmont, Morgantown and Clarksburg during the COVID-19 pandemic, with prioritizing testing and vaccinations. The program still focuses on COVID-19 testing and vaccines, but also offers quality patient care and treatment for community members of all ages.
Also starting in February, the clinic will launch a lead screening program in Harrison County. Hodges said community health workers and certified nurse assistants will go into Harrison County and screen children between the ages of one and 12 for potential lead poisoning. In the past year-and-a-half, Clarksburg has experienced a severe lead issue in water pipes in many homes, Hodges said.
Hodges said testing for lead levels is essential and said that when her sons were three and five, they were tested. They had high levels of lead and needed to be treated for it. It took three years for the levels to be back to normal and doctors also found that her two sons had a rare blood disorder.
“So, this project is very important to me. I like to think of my kids as the spokesmodel. If it’s detected early, those long term effects, even with women in pregnancy, it can cause damage to the fetus as it grows. So early intervention is important,” Hodges said.
One of the big celebrations DSF Stop Program hosts is an annual Juneteenth Celebration. This past June, along with a variety of free activities, they offered free health screenings. After the screenings, they found 12 critical cases within their colon bus, mammogram bus and general screenings and were able to get services to those in need. Hodges said being able to help people, especially in that setting, was one the highlights of the program, so far.
Their annual Juneteenth Celebration for 2023 will be held on June 17 and Hodges said she is looking forward to it.
“When we first got into this, it was simply, there was an epidemic going on; there was disproportionality that was happening. My goal was just to stop, to identify those people and get them the services that they need. So this is just an extension from the heart, if you will, toward that direction and I am truly blessed to be able to do something like this,” Hodges said.
Hodges said the clinic is open and welcome to everyone. For more information, call DSF STOP at 304-900-3310.
