FAIRMONT — Washington State may have gotten the credit for the founding of Father’s Day, but that does not diminish The Friendly City’s role in the Father’s Day narrative.
Sunday, June 20, Rev. D.D. Meighen will share the Father’s Day Story, which highlights both the father who influenced Father’s Day and his daughter in the worship service at Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at 10 a.m. The church is located at 1640 Big Tree Dr.
Meighen’s sermon is entitled “Picking Up the Pieces” and will describe tragic events both now and then that have led to meaningful occasions, new beginnings, or preserving in some manner what had been lost.
The sermon will describe the efforts of Grace Golden Clayton and the inspiration of her father, Rev. Fletcher Golden, to set aside Father’s Day as a response to the Monongah Mine Disaster of Dec. 6, 1907 in picking up the pieces. The story will include the tragic death of a 21-year-old church member the night before, as well as the city’s largest observance of the July 4th Holiday. This caused the church, city, and county not to seek national recognition of this first Father’s Day Service.
The sermon will conclude to put on the breastplate of faith so that, regardless of disasters, we will be able to pick up the pieces and move ahead. The scriptures will be I Kings 14:25-28; Ephesians 6:15-16
While serving as minister of the Central United Methodist church in Fairmont — the successor to Williams Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church South where the first Father’s Day service originated July 5, 1908 — Meighen continued research begun by Harold Goff and others.
He uncovered the life of Rev. Fletcher Golden, for whom Father’s Day was inspired. He helped develop a Father’s Day Room at the church and a history timeline of events on the back wall to illustrate the progression of the church. He has dramatized both the life of Rev. Golden and the Rev. Dr. R. Thomas Webb, the minister who consented to the service and was prominent in its creation. In addition, much information was collected about the daughter, Mrs. Grace Golden Clayton and her efforts in making this day happen.
