FAIRMONT — Since opening, Fairmont’s Friendship Room has welcomed any who need help, but, due to a few conflicts, they have been asked to find a new location.
Friendship Fairmont, currently located on the fourth floor of the Marion County Courthouse Annex on Adams Street, is being asked to relocate after incidents occurred between the friendship room’s clientele and residents who report to the Marion County Day Report Center, which is located on the annex’s first floor.
The original intent of putting the friendship room in the courthouse annex was to inspire the people coming to the fourth floor with the help provided to those on the first. The county and the Milan Puskar Health Right agreed this was a good idea to help some folks get in off the streets.
“We thought, maybe they’ll come in and see the light and see there is help out there.” said Randy Elliott, president of the Marion County Commission. “However, after nearly two and half years since its opening, it became obvious to the county and the city that the location wasn’t working.
“There were documented incidents that occurred,” Elliot said. “Brandi Corley (director of the Day Report Center) came to us and said, ‘This isn’t working.’”
Friendship Fairmont is operated as a peer recovery center and is operated by peer recovery counselors who have been through hundreds of hours of training about recovery. The center opened in December 2019 and is patterned after the Friendship Room in Morgantown that has proven successful in providing peer recovery services to those living on the street and living through substance use disorder.
Elliott described himself as a fan and supporter of the Friendship Fairmont program and what it offers, he just says the courthouse annex isn’t the right place for it to be housed.
“I think it’s a great program, it just was in the wrong place,” said Elliott.
He said the last thing he wants to do is villainize the people who come to the friendship room. He said people need help, but the help they need is much different than the help provided by the Day Report Center.
The county and the City of Fairmont have agreed that it would be in the best interest of all the groups involved if the friendship room moved locations. Elliot said Friendship Fairmont has his full support and the support of the county commission.
Elliot said he came to them with this news trying to be as helpful as possible, making sure they had enough time and resources to find a new location. He also offered help financially if Friendship Fairmont needs to renovate their new location.
“We have to make decisions sometimes and sometimes they’re hard decisions,” said Elliott. “Being in the annex just didn’t work.”
The friendship room has until May 1 to move from the courthouse annex.
Officials from Health Right who were contacted multiple times for this story, did not return reporter phone called by deadline.
To offer suggestions or help, call Rochelle Satterfield, program coordinator for Friendship Fairmont at 304-368-1341.
