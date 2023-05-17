FAIRMONT — Kids who don’t always have access to a safety net of support could have a new place to go soon.
The Howard Center, located at 612 Madison St. and formerly known as 612 Mac, continues to be the focus of renovations that began during the past two years.
The projects are spearheaded by the Fairmont Community Youth Development Partnership, who initially reached out to churches in the community asking for donations to assist in the renovations. They weren’t expecting to receive $10,000 from Faith International Church, though. Fairmont Community Youth Development Partnership Board President Leo Riley and board member Brad Merrifield said the donation has significantly helped cover construction costs.
Over the years, they have replaced water lines throughout the building, changed gas lines, replaced flooring, replaced furnaces, hot water tanks, among other things. They’ve also had volunteers help paint and make aesthetic changes to the building, which is over 100 years old.
Riley, who is co-pastor at Agape Life Ministries and Merrifield, former Mayor of Fairmont, said their goal is to have the center be a place for middle school age kids throughout Marion County to come and learn in an after school program. The plan is to host classes on a variety of topics ranging from STEAM to cooking classes to tutoring.
“We hope to offer programs and things I would classify as life skills, primarily, as well as other STEAM type activities... Things that you may not be getting at home, or you definitely aren’t getting in the school system that really will help you like social media safety,” Merrifield said.
Merrifield said they want to involve kids who might not always be automatically involved or invited either because they’re shy or because they don’t have people helping them along. Riley shared similar sentiments.
“Basically, we want to rescue any kids that might be falling through the cracks,” Riley said.
Both said other board members share similar dreams for the center and are looking forward to completing renovations, especially since the building has sat vacant for so many years. But, each member has a different perspective on why the project is important.
“It’s a collective group of people who have come together with different passions and different desires to see things but who work together in unity,” Riley said.
The Howard Center was named after its original owner, Dr. LeRoy Howard, who was an esteemed physician who helped deliver babies in Fairmont, Merrifield said. Riley and Merrifield said their goal is to have students in the center in fall 2023. They would like to potentially collaborate with the Marion County Public Library and Fairmont State University.
For more information, to donate or volunteer, contact Fairmont Community Youth Development Partnership treasurer Nancy Bickerstaff at 304-612-6452.
