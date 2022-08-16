MORGANTOWN — The United State Department of Agriculture has added a new community development specialist to its fold.
USDA’s West Virginia Rural Development office has welcomed Kayleigh Kyle to its state rural development team. Kyle comes to USDA after serving two years as executive director of the Fairmont Community Development Partnership Inc.
“I’m incredibly excited to have Kayleigh as part of the team,” West Virginia State Director for USDA Rural Development Ryan Thorn said. “Her experience, dedication, and passion for improving our rural communities makes her a great asset to not only USDA Rural Development, but to the entire state of West Virginia.”
Kyle will work with various groups across the state to promote Rural Development programs and initiatives, build collaborative partnerships, identify project opportunities and enhance the overall impact of Rural Development’s investments in West Virginia.
Prior to serving in Fairmont, Kyle was economic development coordinator for the City of Shinnston. During her career, Kyle has participated in the West Virginia Community Development Hub’s Community Coaching Fellowship and is a member of the Hub’s Community Collaborative Network steering committee, the Downtown Appalachia Working Group, Invest Appalachia’s Framers Cohort, and Leadership Harrison. Kyle earned a degree from West Virginia University in 2010.
Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.