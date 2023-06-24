FAIRMONT — Having been a patient at MVA Health Centers since childhood, Dianna Harr had no idea that a routine cancer screening at the clinic would save her life.
“I am a breast cancer survivor, I got my screening done here and they detected it. There are a lot of women who do not go to a doctor’s office because they think they cannot afford it,” Harr said.
In the past year, MVA Health Centers Inc., at 1322 Locust Ave., has been adding programs to help people like Harr who may not have insurance or other means to afford health care.
Harr took part in MVA’s program that helps detect Breast and Cervical Cancer in women. Harr was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after her exam and went on to successful treatment.
“I have been in a remission now for seven years,” Harr said.
MVA Operations Manager Katelyn Edinger has worked at the clinic over three years. She said it’s fulfilling to help some of the region’s most vulnerable residents receive quality health care. Services at the clinic are offered on a sliding scale based on the patient’s income.
“To patients, I really call it a patient benefit program. You apply for it and if you meet certain criteria, you get percentages off of your medical care or optical visit or prescriptions from the pharmacy,” Edinger said.
The clinic is a deemed health care entity under the Federal Tort Claims Act and receives $2 million annually in funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency under the umbrealla of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“We do offer some services that offer us no absolutely no profit, but they are for the good of the community such as homeless stabilization and trying to work with that community to make sure they are safe even when things are not exactly safe,” Edinger said.
MVA Health Centers also has a program to ensure its patients have access to transportation to their medical appointments.
“We have a stabilization worker and an outreach and enrollment (coordinator) so that person will help them get Medicaid to get their stuff paid for. We also coordinate rides to doctor visits and stuff like that and we give out bus fare tickets and additionally we give out blessing bags for patients,” she said.
North Central West Virginia has several nationally recognized medical centers that operate under the umbrella of Mon Health and WVU Medicine, however MVA Health Centers offers of the same treatment options and diagnostic tests that a patient would need that is closer to home.
“Compared to a hospital we are only ambulatory, outpatient stuff, but we do X-rays, lab work much cheaper than hospitals,” Edinger said. “We offer primary care, diabetes management, we do hospital follow ups after people get out of having an episode at the hospital for stroke, cardiac-related things. We usually see about 20 patients per provider each day. We have about a 9,000 patient panel,” she said.
MVA Health Center’s Fairmont location is the only medical facility in Marion County to offer DEXA scans, which is a specialized radiological test that measures a patient’s bone density to determine whether they have a condition known as osteoporosis.
CEO Nancy Vandergrift has oversaw the facility’s recent renovations and plans to continue offering services that will benefit their patients.
“We are kind of constrained in this building, it was built in 1963 so it’s limited. We have made a lot of renovations with the COVID money to make it safer for the patients and the employees. We are making future plans on how we can fit into the big systems around us,” Vandergrift said.
MVA Health Centers will soon welcome a new specialist to the clinic who will offer therapies for patients suffering from chronic pain.
“He is a doctor of osteopathy and he will make adjustments and manipulations. Anybody can establish with him but I definitely think anyone who is open to non-medication related therapies will really enjoy being seen by him,” Edinger said.
The facility has an in-house pharmacy that has recently been renovated and can now offer the same range of medications patients could find at other pharmacies in the area as well as over-the-counter medications. The pharmacy offers delivery within a 15 mile radius of the Fairmont location.
While the clinic does not have in-house mammography, they have a partnership with WVU Medicine to offer Mobile Cancer Screening. Both Bonnie’s Bus and the LUCAS Bus provide screening for breast cancer, cervical cancer and lung cancer. Patients who are interested need to schedule three weeks ahead to be screened by the LUCAS Bus.
“We try everything in our power to make sure patients are getting what they need even if it is not optimal for a business to run, because I’m not worried about that,” Edinger said.
Providers at the clinic are accepting new patients and can visit mvahealth.org for more information.
